Reading Cinemas at Valley Plaza Mall Transformation Revealed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Cinemas at the Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield, California, an affiliate of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), today revealed a major cinema makeover and guest experience improvements.

A multi-million-dollar renovation is underway and expected to be finally completed in January 2026.

IMAX now features Recliner Seats – Since 2015, Reading Cinemas’ IMAX technology has been delivering awe inspiring experiences that have immersed and transported fans to extraordinary worlds. For years, Reading Cinemas has offered the biggest, crystal-clear picture and the most immersive sound. Today, Reading Cinemas is taking that superior IMAX presentation and sound to the next level, by adding to the Reading Cinemas IMAX screen the most comfortable recliner seats offering both a heated seat option and dual controls. In addition to exhibiting the most exciting Hollywood blockbuster movies, IMAX continues to be the best place to attend on-screen concerts and other unique events.

Reading Cinemas now has the only IMAX screen featuring recliner seating within 100 miles of Bakersfield, California.

Tickets are on sale now for the following films and events in the IMAX at Reading Cinemas at Valley Plaza:

Wicked: For Good (Now Playing)

(Now Playing) Zootopia 2 – Disney Animation Studio’s highly anticipated sequel (Nov. 26)

– Disney Animation Studio’s highly anticipated sequel (Nov. 26) Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution IMAX Early Access Fan Event (Dec. 3)

IMAX Early Access Fan Event (Dec. 3) Rolling Stones – At the Max (Dec. 10-14)

(Dec. 10-14) The Shining (Dec. 12) For the first time ever, Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece, The Shining, can be experienced in IMAX, showcasing the iconic horror classic like never before

(Dec. 12) For the first time ever, Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece, The Shining, can be experienced in IMAX, showcasing the iconic horror classic like never before Avatar: Fire & Ash in IMAX 3D (Dec. 19) from Director James Cameron

(Dec. 19) from Director James Cameron Eric Church: Evangeline vs. The Machine Comes Alive (Feb. 11, 2026) Filmed over two electrifying, sold-out nights at The Pinnacle in Nashville, TN. This one-of-a-kind concert event captures the CMA Entertainer of the Year.



Addition of premium TITAN LUXE auditorium - Adding to its premium theatrical experiences, Reading Cinemas has converted one of its biggest auditoriums to a TITAN LUXE. All movies shown in TITAN LUXE will be presented with a striking, vivid 4K DLP projector from Barco, the leader in digital cinema technology, on a gigantic curved and floating screen measuring 57 feet wide and 32 feet tall. With these new offerings, Reading Cinemas will offer moviegoers the largest commercial movie screens in Bakersfield, California. TITAN LUXE will also feature DOLBY ATMOS, a groundbreaking object-oriented audio system where sound flows all around to completely immerse moviegoers in the action. 47.2 discrete audio channels placed throughout the auditorium along with more than 80,000W of amplifier power create a powerfully moving cinema experience. Lastly, to add to the ultimate in comfort while watching a movie, TITAN LUXE also offers guests the most comfortable heated recliner seats in Bakersfield. Wicked: For Good, now playing, is the first feature to be in the new TITAN LUXE.

Best recliner seats in town – Moviegoers at Reading Cinemas can now enjoy premium recliner seating in multiple auditoriums. Each recliner is a 23-inch-wide premium leatherette recliner - the roomiest and most comfortable in Bakersfield - with user-friendly controls for a quiet and smooth recline and features a convenient swivel table and cupholder, perfect for enjoying the new items on Reading’s F&B menu. Three theaters are available now for sale, and five other auditoriums featuring recliner seating will come online in January 2026. Tickets are on sale now for Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, the follow up to the Blumhouse box office horror phenomenon, and Avatar: Fire & Ash. Both are available in both TITAN LUXE and premium recliner auditoriums.



“Reading Cinemas is committed to bringing an elite cinematic experience to Bakersfield moviegoers,” said Jenny Sullivan, the long-serving general manager of Reading Cinemas at Valley Plaza Mall. “With our seating upgrades, our incredible IMAX screen and the addition of a premium TITAN LUXE, we know our audiences will enjoy the best content in the most comfortable premium cinematic environments.”





Renovated IMAX auditorium - Reading Cinemas at Valley Plaza Mall

Launch of Reading Cinemas Rewards & Premium Membership

Reading Cinemas at the Valley Plaza Mall also announced it will roll out its first-ever loyalty program, offering both a free-to-join and a premium membership. Scheduled to launch in December, the program is designed to reward and surprise loyal guests. Members will receive both welcome and birthday rewards, plus other special movie perks, and points for every dollar spent on tickets and F&B (alcohol excluded) that can be redeemed for guest’s choice of tickets and/or F&B. Guests choosing the paid membership will also enjoy free and discounted movie ticket offers, 10% off the entire food and non-alcoholic drink menu, a monthly mystery perk, and a gift on each anniversary of membership.

“It’s such a thrill to launch our new membership program, which will provide incredible value to our loyal guests,” said Hannah Winterling, promotions and events manager at Reading Cinemas. “Having two tiers gives every guest an opportunity to be rewarded each time they visit and enjoy exclusive member benefits. It’s an exciting new direction for Reading Cinemas as we continue to make cinema-going more personalized, sharing our knowledge, enthusiasm, and love of movies with our guests.”

Best Ticket Value in Bakersfield

Reading Cinemas at the Valley Plaza Mall has long been Bakersfield’s best movie value. Continuing that tradition, the price of movie tickets in auditoriums with traditional theater seats is dropping to $8 all day for all ages. This new pricing, in addition to the Half-Price Tuesday program which offers 50% off all movie tickets, including premium formats, provides all moviegoers looking for the best value the opportunity to see the latest Hollywood blockbusters on the big screen.

Food & Beverage Menu changes

To celebrate the addition of its new recliners with convenient swivel tables, Reading Cinemas has teamed up with Chef Santos Loo (www.santosloo.com) to create new additions to the menu that moviegoers can comfortably enjoy while watching Hollywood’s latest. The new F&B menu items include:

Food

Elote - A cup of Mexican street corn seasoned with housemade smokey Mexican crema, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, and Tajin.

Elote Nachos - Warm tortilla chips topped with housemade smokey Mexican crema, lime sour cream, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, pickled jalapeno peppers, and Tajin.

Street Style Bacon Hot Dog - A 100% angus hot dog seared on the griddle, topped with ketchup, mustard, mayo, crispy chopped bacon, sauteed peppers & onions seasoned with Reading Cinema’s signature spice blend.

Chicken & Waffles - Thick, crispy Belgian-style waffles served with fried chicken tenders, pickles, drizzled with Reading Cinema’s sweet and tangy Hot-Honey.

Fan-favorites including Street Fries - Topped with tomatillo and chile crema, lime sour cream, onions and choice of carnitas or adobo chicken.

All-beef, 1/3 lb. BBQ Bacon Burger - Provolone, bacon, roasted garlic aioli, BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

New Housemade Dipping Sauces - The perfect complement for Mini Corn Dogs.



Sweet Treats

Funnel Cake Fries - Crisp, fluffy funnel cake topped with powdered sugar, served with a side of warm chocolate sauce and strawberry compote.

Churros - Warm churros generously coated with cinnamon sugar, dipped in chocolate and garnished with movie-themed sugar sprinkles.

Drinks

Adult Beverages - Boozy Icees, ready-to-drink canned cocktails, splits and half-bottles of wine, and a variety of draft and bottled beer.



Most F&B items will be available to order in advance on the newly revamped Reading Cinemas app.

For more information about the renovations at Reading Cinemas at Valley Plaza Mall, to buy tickets or order F&B in advance, visit the website, the Reading Cinemas app, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Photos available upon request.

Media Contact:

Jo Ellen Brantferger

job@readingrdi.com

(214) 435-1936

Investor Relations Contact:

Gilbert Avanes, EVP, Chief Financial Officer

Andrzej Matyczynski, EVP, Global Operations

(213) 235-2240

About Reading Cinemas at the Valley Plaza Mall

Owned and operated by a subsidiary of Reading International, Inc., Reading Cinemas is located in Bakersfield, California, at the Valley Plaza Mall, which is Bakersfield’s biggest regional mall and the only indoor shopping center in town, offering unmatched convenience just off Highway 99 and Ming Avenue. As the largest retail destination in the San Joaquin Valley, the Valley Plaza Mall features over 130 premier retailers, including Apple, Sephora, Michael Kors, Victoria's Secret, Lush, Hollister, H&M, American Eagle, and Miniso. With dining and entertainment options like Ay Mi Pa, Blaze Pizza, Five Guys, Dave & Buster's, and Red Robin, Valley Plaza Mall stands out as the go-to, family-friendly shopping hub in one of California's fastest-growing cities.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company operating through various domestic and international subsidiaries, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership, and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. Reading’s cinema subsidiaries operate under multiple cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Consolidated Theatres and the Angelika brand. Its live theatres are owned and operated by its Liberty Theaters subsidiary, under the Orpheum and Minetta Lane names. Its signature property developments, including Newmarket Village in Brisbane, Australia, and 44 Union Square in New York City, are maintained in special purpose entities.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained at the Company’s website at ReadingRDI.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/89b561c4-df6e-4493-9087-c807104bd780