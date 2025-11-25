Gomboc AI and Carahsoft Partner to Accelerate Cloud Infrastructure Efficiency for the Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gomboc AI, the industry’s first deterministic AI platform purpose-built for Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Gomboc’s Public Sector IT Aggregator, making the company’s AI-powered infrastructure automation available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft is a key step in bringing Gomboc’s deterministic AI automation to Public Sector agencies who navigate the challenges of modern DevOps,” said Ian Amit, CEO and Co-Founder of Gomboc. “As cloud environments scale, agencies need to move fast without compromising on control, compliance or security. Together, we’re making it possible to ship infrastructure changes with confidence and precision.”

Gomboc provides Public Sector agencies with a deterministic AI platform that secures cloud infrastructure while working within an IT team’s existing development workflow. Unlike many traditional screening platforms, Gomboc offers automated, policy-aligned generation and application of code changes to fix cloud security misconfigurations deterministically.

This unique capability allows Government agencies to leverage a platform that moves beyond simply identifying vulnerabilities or suggesting fixes, to actively automating the remediation of these issues directly within the cloud infrastructure's code base. By replacing generic “alert fatigue” with actionable, policy-aligned fixes, Gomboc empowers Public Sector DevSecOps teams to deliver secure code faster and with confidence.

“Carahsoft and its reseller partners are pleased to bring such a unique and crucial platform to the Public Sector,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President for DevSecOps and Open Source Solutions at Carahsoft. “Gomboc’s ability to more efficiently and accurately address cyber threats frees up valuable time and resources for IT teams to focus on other, more mission-critical tasks. This collaboration highlights our dedication to providing Government agencies with innovative DevSecOps technologies that keep pace with today’s evolving IT landscape.”

Gomboc’s platform is available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 581-6680 or gomboc@carahsoft.com.

About Gomboc

Gomboc AI is a New York–based platform engineering company redefining how DevOps and security teams manage cloud infrastructure. Founded in 2022 by industry veterans Ian Amit (former CISO at Cimpress) and Matt Sweeney (AI-driven security expert from Google Cloud and Fortinet), Gomboc eliminates alert fatigue and manual remediation through deterministic AI; a purpose-built engine that automatically fixes misconfigurations in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) directly within Git workflows and CI/CD pipelines.

By autonomously generating accurate, contextual, and merge-ready fixes, Gomboc accelerates remediation cycles, aligns compliance, and improves developer productivity.

Backed by $13M in seed funding, Gomboc empowers teams to move faster, scale safely, and innovate with confidence—transforming every alert into an automated solution.

Learn more: www.gomboc.ai

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

