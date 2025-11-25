This Giving Tuesday, Travelers Say the Best Trip Upgrade Is Doing Good for the Planet

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Thanksgiving marks more than food, family and football. It also kicks off one of the busiest travel weeks of the year and a season of generosity that peaks with Giving Tuesday. This year, those traditions are converging as more Americans look for ways to make their trips a little more meaningful.





A new survey from Cool Effect , a Bay Area nonprofit dedicated to reducing carbon emissions through the support of verified carbon projects, finds that many travelers are combining the joy of giving with the journey itself. The organization helps people offset the environmental impact of travel by funding projects that protect forests, restore ecosystems and expand clean energy.

According to the research, 61% of U.S. adults are familiar with the idea of offsetting travel emissions, and 74% say they would take steps to do so if the process were simple and clearly explained. Seventy-one percent say they would rather feel good about the impact of their travel than splurge on a seat upgrade, and 77% say they would support a climate project if it cost less than an in-flight drink.

That interest is already turning into action. About 44% of respondents say they have offset their travel at least once, and among those who have not, 87% say they would consider it in the future. The idea may be relatively new, but the intention is clear, people want their holidays to feel meaningful, not just memorable.

Younger travelers are leading the shift. About 55% of Gen Z and 55% of Millennials say they have offset their travel, compared with 38% of Gen X and 13% of Boomers who have already taken action.

“This survey reveals something powerful: people want to mitigate the impact of their travel,” said Jodi Manning, CEO of Cool Effect. “When 71% of travelers say they’d rather limit the impact of their travel than upgrade their seat, it’s clear that conscious travel is becoming part of the journey. Giving Tuesday is the perfect moment to turn that intention into action – because even small steps, like offsetting a flight with a truly impactful carbon credit can add up to a big difference for our planet.”

As Thanksgiving ushers in another season of travel and gratitude, Americans are redefining what it means to give back. Even small choices, like offsetting a flight, show that protecting the planet can be part of the journey.

As Thanksgiving ushers in another season of travel and gratitude, Americans are redefining what it means to give back. Even small choices, like offsetting a flight, show that protecting the planet can be part of the journey.

