Computational Pathology Market Projected to Reach USD 1251.72 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 8.62% - SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Computational Pathology Market size was valued at USD 648.30 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1251.72 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.62% during the forecast period of 2025-2032. The U.S. computational pathology market alone was valued at USD 197.89 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 372.18 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.26%.





Computational Pathology Market Overview

The computational pathology market is experiencing significant momentum as healthcare systems worldwide adopt advanced technologies to support faster, more accurate diagnostics. Computational pathology integrates digital imaging, AI, machine learning, and data analytics to transform how pathology data is interpreted. These technologies enhance diagnostic precision, reduce human errors, and support high‑volume analysis across hospitals, diagnostic labs, and research institutions.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing need for early detection, and the shift toward precision medicine are accelerating the adoption of computational tools. AI-enabled platforms are reshaping workflows by automating complex tasks, such as tumor detection, biomarker identification, and tissue pattern recognition. As the demand for data‑driven diagnostic solutions continues to rise, computational pathology is becoming a critical pillar of modern healthcare.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The software segment dominated the computational pathology market share in 2024, with a 68.2% as AI-enabled platforms, machine learning algorithms, and image analysis tools are largely integrated in the diagnostic workflow. The services are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast years, due to the rising demand for cloud support, managed services, system integration, and training.

By Application

The disease diagnosis segment dominated the computational pathology market share in the year 2024 with a 46.15% owing to a rising use of digital pathology in the diagnostic pathway in a clinical environment, enabling to enhancement of the accuracy, speed, and consistency of a diagnosis. The academic research segment is likely to hold the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to increasing collaborative research among universities, healthcare providers, and AI companies.

By Technology

The machine learning segment dominated the computational pathology market share in 2024 as it can analyze complex imaging data efficiently, detect patterns, and improve diagnostic quality. Natural Language Processing (NLP) Models segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, as there is a compelling requirement for extracting meaningful insights from unstructured pathology reports, clinical notes, and research literature.

By End-Use

The hospitals and diagnostic labs segment dominated the computational pathology market with a 68.14% in 2024, owing to the rising need for effective, precise, and scalable diagnosis in the clinical setting. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment will exhibit the highest growth in the forecast period due as computational pathology is crucial for drug discovery, transnational research, and biomarker production.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the computational pathology market with a 40.10% market share in 2024, due to the increase in its healthcare infrastructure with the technology prior, and also independent and individualistic usage of digital technology, backed by the FDA.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the computational pathology market with 9.17% CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increasing healthcare spending, growing patient awareness about digital health, and rising burden of chronic diseases.

Key Computational Pathology Companies Profiled

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

F. Hoffmann‑La Roche Ltd.

PathAI, Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Olympus Corporation

Visiopharm A/S

Mikroscan Technologies, Inc.

MindPeak GmbH

Indica Labs, LLC

Nucleai, Inc.

Proscia Inc.

Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd.

3DHISTECH Ltd.

Leica Biosystems

Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corp.

Applied Spectral Imaging (ASI)

Quibim

Owkin

Genedata

Aiforia Technologies

Recent Developments:

April 29, 2025 – Roche reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation for its VENTANA® TROP2 (EPR20043) RxDx Device. This is the first time a computational pathology companion diagnostic (CDx) device has been granted such designation, highlighting its innovative potential in precision diagnostics.

reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Device Designation for its VENTANA® TROP2 (EPR20043) RxDx Device. This is the first time a computational pathology companion diagnostic (CDx) device has been granted such designation, highlighting its innovative potential in precision diagnostics. June 2025 – PathAI, a leading provider of AI-powered pathology solutions, has entered into a multi-year strategic collaboration with Northwestern Medicine, Chicago’s leading integrated academic health system. As part of the partnership, Northwestern Medicine will deploy PathAI’s AISight digital pathology image management system to enhance diagnostic efficiency and quality in pathology workflows.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

GLOBAL ADOPTION & PENETRATION INDEX – helps you understand how computational pathology tools are being adopted across regions and healthcare settings, highlighting key drivers and barriers influencing uptake.

– helps you understand how computational pathology tools are being adopted across regions and healthcare settings, highlighting key drivers and barriers influencing uptake. AI DEPLOYMENT INTENSITY SCORE – helps you assess the level of AI integration in pathology labs by technology type (machine learning, NLP, computer vision), and evaluates usage trends across clinical diagnostics and research environments.

– helps you assess the level of AI integration in pathology labs by technology type (machine learning, NLP, computer vision), and evaluates usage trends across clinical diagnostics and research environments. DRUG DEVELOPMENT INTEGRATION MATRIX – helps you identify how computational pathology is being embedded into pharma and biotech pipelines, including biomarker discovery, stratified trials, and collaborations with AI technology vendors.

– helps you identify how computational pathology is being embedded into pharma and biotech pipelines, including biomarker discovery, stratified trials, and collaborations with AI technology vendors. WORKFLOW & EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENT BENCHMARKS – helps you quantify reductions in diagnostic turnaround time, operational cost savings, and productivity gains achieved through AI-enabled pathology workflows.

– helps you quantify reductions in diagnostic turnaround time, operational cost savings, and productivity gains achieved through AI-enabled pathology workflows. PRECISION MEDICINE IMPACT ANALYZER – helps you evaluate how computational pathology accelerates translational research, enhances patient stratification, and strengthens precision medicine initiatives across therapeutic areas.

– helps you evaluate how computational pathology accelerates translational research, enhances patient stratification, and strengthens precision medicine initiatives across therapeutic areas. COLLABORATION & ECOSYSTEM LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge the strength of partnerships between hospitals, labs, pharma companies, and AI developers, supported by insights into adoption momentum and value creation across stakeholder groups.

Report Attributes Details

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 648.30 million Market Size by 2032 USD 1251.72 million CAGR CAGR of 8.62% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Key Segments • By Component (Software, Services)

• By Application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery & Development, Academic Research)

• By Technology (Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) Models, Computer Vision, Others)

• By End Use (Hospitals and Diagnostic Labs, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Other) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

