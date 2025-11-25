John Snow Labs Selected to Showcase Healthcare Generative AI Innovations with AWS at RSNA 2025

The company’s COO will present on accelerating multi-modal patient journeys with a secure, scalable, and compliant de-identification solution

LEWES, Del., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs , a healthcare AI company, today announced that it has been selected by Amazon Web Services (AWS) to showcase its generative AI solutions in the AWS Booth at RSNA 2025 , the world’s largest medical imaging conference. Hosted by The Radiological Society of North America, this year’s event, “Imaging the Individual,” will take place November 30–December 4 in Chicago.

John Snow Labs will showcase how healthcare organizations can accelerate generative AI adoption using secure, scalable, and compliant solutions running on AWS. John Snow Labs’ COO Linda Chen will present a live demo, “Multi-modal Patient Journey with Generative AI,” exploring how integrated clinical workflows powered by John Snow Labs’ healthcare language models and AWS Generative AI services enable:

Automated DICOM de-identification at scale with AWS HealthImaging

Amazon SageMaker JumpStart Medical LLMs ready for deployment

Medical Vision-Language Models (VLMs) for radiology image interpretation

Healthcare-specific data preparation pipelines for clinical-grade accuracy

Clinical question answering models tailored for medical workflows

AWS HealthLake integration and secure AI infrastructure

Turnkey LLM and NLP tools available in AWS Marketplace



The presentation will highlight how real-world healthcare data - including imaging, reports, and electronic health record (EHR) notes - can be combined to produce a holistic patient view that improves clinical decision support, radiology efficiency, and patient safety.

Caption: Overview of the DICOM medical images de-identification process

“We’re honored to be selected by AWS for this showcase at RSNA,” said Chen. “Healthcare organizations are eager to deploy AI solutions that are not only powerful, but secure, trustworthy, and compliant. We’re making it easier than ever to operationalize AI in clinical workflows the right way, safely and at scale.”

About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs , the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Medical LLMs, Healthcare NLP, Spark NLP, the Generative AI Lab, and the Patient Journeys Platform, John Snow Labs’ award-winning medical AI software powers the world’s leading academic medical centers, pharmaceuticals, and health technology companies. Creator and host of the Applied AI Summit (formerly the NLP Summit), the company is committed to further educating and advancing the global AI community.

