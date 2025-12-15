John Snow Labs Named a 2025 InfoWorld Technology of the Year Award Winner for its Industry-Leading Medical LLMs

LEWES, Del., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs , a healthcare AI company, today announced that its Medical LLMs have been named a winner in FoundryCo.’s InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards 2025, recognizing the most innovative and impactful technologies shaping enterprise IT.

The annual award program spotlights the products redefining software development, cloud computing, data analytics, DevOps, and AI. John Snow Labs’ Medical LLMs were selected for their industry-leading accuracy and real-world clinical impact, delivering domain-specific AI that is safe, compliant, and production-ready for healthcare and life sciences organizations.

“Artificial Intelligence is reshaping products across the technology landscape, often in surprising ways,” said Executive Editor Doug Dineley, InfoWorld. “Our 2025 Technology of the Year Award winners are the products at the leading edge of innovation — the ones putting the power of AI to practical use for enterprises.”

Purpose-Built for Healthcare

John Snow Labs’ Medical LLMs provide healthcare organizations with domain-specific performance unmatched by general-purpose models. Trained exclusively on curated biomedical literature, clinical guidelines, EHR notes, and life sciences data, the models deliver best-in-class accuracy across clinical reasoning, diagnostics, medical summarization, biomedical research comprehension, and genetic analysis.

Peer-reviewed research shows that the models consistently outperform GPT-4.5 and Claude 3.7 by 61–200% in factuality, clinical relevance, and conciseness, while operating at just a fraction of the cost. With more than 2,500 pre-trained medical models, seamless on-premise or private cloud deployment, and enterprise-grade security, organizations gain AI that is both high-performing and compliant with HIPAA, NIST AI RMF, CHAI, the EU AI Act, and other regulatory frameworks.

Industry Leadership through Accuracy and Trust

Healthcare organizations face two primary challenges when adopting AI: domain specificity and regulatory compliance. John Snow Labs’ Medical LLMs solve both. General-purpose LLMs often hallucinate or misinterpret specialized clinical language. In contrast, Medical LLMs are engineered for healthcare workflows, consistently outperforming frontier foundation models in peer-reviewed papers on real-world clinical tasks.

Additionally, while most cloud-based LLMs require sending PHI outside the organization, John Snow Labs’ privacy-first architecture enables fully isolated deployment. Customers can keep all sensitive data, including protected health information, behind their firewalls, without sending data or prompts to a third-party API.

Proven Impact with Renowned Healthcare Organizations

Medical LLMs have already been deployed by the world’s largest healthcare systems, pharmaceutical companies, payers, government agencies, and research institutions. More than 80 public case studies showcase the models’ real-world value, including Providence St. Joseph Health , Roche , The U.S. Veteran’s Administration (VA) , Ohio State University , Cigna , and many others.

John Snow Labs’ Medical Language Models deliver:

80% faster data abstraction

85% lower operational costs

Peer-reviewed, state-of-the-art accuracy

Fully private, high-compliance deployment

Proven scalability in real-world production systems





“Being recognized by the InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards reinforces our mission to deliver trustworthy, domain-specialized AI that improves patient care while keeping data private and secure,” said David Talby, CEO, John Snow Labs. “This award highlights the impact our Medical LLMs are having in the real-world, encouraging safer and more effective AI adoption.”

To learn more about John Snow Labs, visit https://www.johnsnowlabs.com/healthcare-llm/ .

About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs , the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Medical LLMs, Healthcare NLP, Spark NLP, the Generative AI Lab, and the Patient Journeys Platform, John Snow Labs’ award-winning medical AI software powers the world’s leading academic medical centers, pharmaceuticals, and health technology companies. Creator and host of the Applied AI Summit (formerly the NLP Summit), the company is committed to further educating and advancing the global AI community.

About InfoWorld

InfoWorld delivers insights on software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning for IT professionals—from CTOs and architects to developers and data scientists. Over the past decade, open-source software and cloud computing have reshaped how businesses build and run technology. Today, software drives nearly every operation, with most applications developed using open-source code and hosted in the cloud. Through news, analysis, reviews, and expert guidance, InfoWorld helps IT leaders and practitioners navigate emerging technologies and build the next generation of business applications on modern cloud platforms.

InfoWorld is published by FoundryCo, Inc. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com .

About the Technology of the Year list:

InfoWorld, the go-to destination for technology enthusiasts, visionary architects, and forward-thinking business leaders driving the evolution of next-generation projects on cloud platforms, has announced the finalists for the 2025 Technology of the Year Awards. The judges have cast their votes, and the results are in. Behold the winners for the 2025 Technology of the Year Awards, the most innovative software development, devops, data management, and AI/ML products on the information technology landscape.

Contact

Gina Devine

Head of Communications

John Snow Labs

gina@johnsnowlabs.com