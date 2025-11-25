Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation Announces $3 Million Gift to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital to Support Therapeutic Spaces for Pediatric Patients and Their Families

New York, NY, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Why Not You Foundation, founded by philanthropist and Super Bowl Champion Russell Wilson and multi-platinum, Grammy–winning artist and philanthropist Ciara, announce a $3 million philanthropic gift to NYC’s Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital. The gift will support patient and family programs and facilities within the Kravis Children’s Hospital and will ultimately name the Child Life Zone Theater and the Play Space in the Jack Martin Fund Inpatient Unit for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disease.

“Russell and Ciara’s commitment to children and families is both genuine and deeply felt,” said Brendan G. Carr, MD, MA, MS, Chief Executive Officer of the Mount Sinai Health System. “Their presence in our hospital, week after week, brings joy, hope, and a sense of community to our patients and staff. This generous gift from the Why Not You Foundation will create lasting spaces where children can play, learn, and heal. We are honored to partner with them to advance compassionate, child-centered care at Mount Sinai.”

"On behalf of the Why Not You Foundation, we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to support and be part of the expansion of patient and family programs and facilities at Kravis Children’s Hospital,” Mr. Wilson says. “Ciara and I created the Why Not You Foundation, inspired by my father’s ‘Why Not You’ attitude, for kids to follow their dreams, and we believe every child deserves a safe space where they can thrive. My visits to Mount Sinai are among the biggest highlights of my week. I look forward to spending time with the children, seeing the smiles on their faces, and witnessing their strength and resilience. Every visit with them is a blessing and we’re honored to help provide these kids with the resources they deserve.”

"Russell and I are so honored and humbled to support the incredible work happening at Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital. Giving back through partnerships like this is a dream for us,” says Ciara. "Our mission with the Why Not You Foundation has always been to open doors and create spaces where young people feel supported and inspired. We’re beyond blessed to help expand these therapeutic environments so children and their families can experience moments of joy, creativity, and healing when they need it most."

These renovated and newly named spaces will strengthen Mount Sinai’s commitment to child and family-centered care, offering comfort, creativity, and community in developmentally supportive environments.

The Child Life Zone Theater is part of a state-of-the-art venue for therapeutic play, movies, performances, family events, and creative arts therapy. Open seven days a week and staffed by credentialed Child Life Specialists, Creative Arts Therapists, and Child Life Assistants, the Child Life Zone meets the special needs of children and adolescents coping with illness and hospitalization.

The Play Space in the Jack Martin Fund Inpatient Unit for Children’s Cancer and Blood Disease—the hospital’s only on-unit playroom reserved for immunocompromised pediatric cancer patients—offers a uniquely protected environment where young patients can safely engage in play, exploration, and social connection.

The Why Not You Foundation, whose mission centers on empowering youth, expanding access to education, and supporting children’s health, has had a decade-long relationship with Mount Sinai through the Jack Martin Fund, a longstanding philanthropic partner of the Jack and Lucy Clark Department of Pediatrics and Kravis Children’s Hospital.

Nearly a decade after his first visit, Mr. Wilson returned to Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital this past August—meeting with Dr. Carr and Lisa M. Satlin, MD, Herbert H. Lehman Professor and Chair of the Jack and Lucy Clark Department of Pediatrics, and Pediatrician-in-Chief of Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital, surprising interns at the Emergency Medicine White Coat Ceremony, and spending time in the Child Life Zone. He has since visited regularly, forging meaningful connections with patients, families, and staff.

The Foundation formally announced the start of their philanthropic partnership with Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital during its $3 Million Dollar Dinner at MetLife Stadium in August 2025.

“This remarkable gift advances our vision of creating safe, developmentally supportive environments for every child who walks through our doors,” said Dr. Satlin. “Whether in the Child Life Zone Theater or our specialized inpatient units, these spaces are essential to helping children cope, connect, and find joy during hospitalization. We are deeply grateful to the Why Not You Foundation for believing in the power of healing through play, community, and creative expression.”

“Our pediatric patients, and their families, spend some of the most challenging moments of their lives in our care,” said Elizabeth Haines, DO, MSc, FACEP, Chief Operating Officer of Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital and Senior Vice President of Pediatric Services for the Mount Sinai Health System. “This gift will allow us to reimagine spaces that provide comfort and a sense of normalcy, while inspiring hope for the future. We are profoundly thankful to the Why Not You Foundation for helping us make this possible.”

Both organizations share a deep commitment to strengthening children’s health, expanding therapeutic and educational spaces, and supporting the many families who rely on Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital.

To learn more visit whynotyoufdn.org