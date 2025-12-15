The Greater Guyana Initiative, Mount Sinai, and Guyana Ministry of Health Launch Guyana Digital Health Training Institute

Georgetown, Guyana and New York, NY, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Greater Guyana Initiative (GGI), Mount Sinai Health System, and the Guyana Ministry of Health have announced the launch of the Guyana Digital Health Training Institute (DHTI). This initiative will support Guyana in advancing its ambitious digital health vision to enhance care delivery and quality across the country.

The new institute will serve as a center of excellence for the development of a digital health workforce for Guyana. It will help ensure that the country’s health system has the technical and operational expertise needed to successfully transition to technology-enabled delivery of vital services, beginning with the implementation of a national Electronic Health Record (EHR) system that will enhance efficiency and patient care. A key barrier in fully implementing this system is the limited availability of trained health information systems and technology professionals in the country, which the Institute will address. In its first three years, the Institute will train more than 250 digital health professionals, building the highly skilled workforce needed to drive a digitally sophisticated health system and securing a long-term pipeline of talent for the country’s future.

Guyana’s Minister of Health, Hon. Frank Anthony, MD, MPH, underscored the importance of cultivating a workforce to advance the digital transformation and future of health care delivery in Guyana. “While it’s easy to buy technology, to buy equipment, the transformation would not happen without getting people to run these systems,” Minister Anthony said. “That is why it is so important that we invest in training” people across Guyana.

The Guyana DHTI is a key component of the GGI-funded National Health Information Systems and Technology Workforce Development Program, which will prepare and sustain a health workforce to provide leadership and support for Guyana’s National Health Information System Initiative.

“Accurate and accessible health information leads to safer care, faster clinical decisions, and better outcomes for every patient who enters a health facility,” said Alistair Routledge, President, ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, representing GGI. “It also creates new career paths for young people in all 10 regions, strengthening local talent and positioning Guyana as a leader in digital health in the Caribbean.”

“Guyana has a bold vision and plan for digital health transformation that will be life-changing for the entire country,” said Rachel Vreeman, MD, MS, Mount Sinai’s Executive Director of the Guyana Health Initiative, and Chair of the Department of Global Health and Health System Design and Director of the Arnhold Institute for Global Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “We are proud to partner with the Guyana Ministry of Health to train the skilled workforce that will make this transformation possible by growing capacity to strategically implement digital health solutions for Guyana. We are also grateful to GGI for their crucial support of this initiative, which will achieve their goals by fostering high-revenue employment in Guyana.”

The Guyana DHTI will offer free online training, both live and independently, to facilitate participation from across the country. A fast-track program will be launched on Monday, January 19, with up to 65 trainees—50 secondary school graduates and 15 health technologists from Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, the country’s largest hospital, and the public health system. An expanded comprehensive training program will launch in early 2026 and will include training in user support, health IT, and data science. Students who complete training through the DHTI will enter the Guyana Digital Health Service Corps and work for one year at health facilities that are implementing or have implemented the EHR system. This will build their digital health skills and embed them in the system, helping Guyana retain this highly skilled workforce and establish this new employment sector.

“The innovative Guyana Digital Health Training Institute positions the country to serve as a model for the region and globally, establishing a center of excellence in digital training,” said Jeb Weisman, PhD, Director of Global Health Informatics at the Arnhold Institute for Global Health. “Mount Sinai is excited about the transformative opportunities this Institute will create for Guyana’s workforce and health system, and we are proud to partner with the Ministry of Health to help make it possible.”

About the Greater Guyana Initiative

GGI is a USD $100M investment by the Stabroak Block Co-Venturers ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, Hess Guyana Exploration Limited, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited to support local capacity development initiatives that will lead to sustainable growth across Guyana, beyond the Oil and Gas Sector.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

Mount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with 48,000 employees working across seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.

Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 10 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s® “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's® “Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report® “Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2025-2026.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.

