Mount Sinai Health System CEO Named to Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare

New York, NY, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Sinai Health System today announced that Brendan G. Carr, MD, MA, MS, its Chief Executive Officer, has been named one of Modern Healthcare’s 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare. The annual recognition honors leaders whose work is shaping health care delivery, innovation, and impact nationwide. The complete ranking appears in the December issue of Modern Healthcare, with profiles of all honorees available at ModernHealthcare.com/100MostInfluential.

“I am honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare, but this distinction truly belongs to the entire Mount Sinai workforce,” said Dr. Carr. “Every day, our teams work to make people’s lives better by translating medical advances and scientific breakthroughs into care that provides comfort and healing. This recognition reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that innovation, discovery, and compassion improve health and well-being for the communities we serve. I would like to especially thank everyone who will be caring for patients over this holiday period in our health system and across the nation. The commitment to service among healthcare providers is humbling and inspiring.”

Each year, Modern Healthcare identifies leaders who are driving meaningful progress across the health care industry through their influence, leadership, and vision.

“Influence can be exerted in many ways, but when it is used to improve health care delivery and outcomes, patients and professionals alike benefit,” said Mary Ellen Podmolik, Editor-in-Chief of Modern Healthcare. “Our 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare represent leaders who are advancing medicine and strengthening the health care system.”

Under Dr. Carr’s leadership, Mount Sinai Health System focuses on encouraging curiosity and compassion so that we can advance scientific discovery, achieve clinical excellence, and train the next generation of scientists and clinicians. Mount Sinai is proud of its world leading clinical programs, its cutting-edge research, and a culture of rapid cycle learning and mission driven service.

Founded nearly 200 years ago as a community-first institution that provided care to those refused treatment elsewhere due to discrimination, Mount Sinai has remained committed to its mission of service. The Mount Sinai Health System delivers the highest-quality care to those with the greatest need, guided by the belief that health and healing are fundamental to our shared humanity.

“Dr. Carr’s leadership embodies Mount Sinai’s longstanding commitment to service, innovation, and discovery,” said Richard A. Friedman and James S. Tisch, Co-Chairmen of the Mount Sinai Health System Boards of Trustees. “He leads from the front. He has spent his career studying the healthcare delivery system, pushing for modernization and transformation in service to patients. He is as comfortable in front of a scientific audience or at the policy table as he is at the bedside. Brendan is the leader that healthcare needs at this challenging time.”

