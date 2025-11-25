SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) Market to Reach USD 15.61 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Cyber Threats and Demand for 24/7 Expert Monitoring | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) Market size was valued at USD 6.86 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 15.61 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

The market is expanding quickly due to the complexity and frequency of cyber-attacks. Without needing the creation of costly internal equipment, SOCaaS offers businesses affordable security operations centers with round-the-clock monitoring, threat detection, incident response, and compliance support.





The U.S. SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) market size was USD 1.78 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.15 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.42% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. Rising cyber risks, soaring cloud adoption, and extensive regulatory compliance pressures are driving the market in the U.S.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Service Type, Managed SIEM & Log Management Segment Led the Market in 2024; Threat Detection & Remediation Segment is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The Managed SIEM & Log Management segment holds the largest revenue share in 2024 due to its critical role in continuous security monitoring and compliance reporting. Leading companies have launched enhanced SIEM platforms with advanced analytics and cloud integration to address complex threat landscapes. The Threat Detection & Remediation segment is expanding rapidly, with a CAGR of 14.31%, fueled by increasing demand for proactive threat management. Recent launches focus on AI-driven detection tools and automated remediation workflows that reduce response times.

By Security Type, Endpoint Security Segment Led the Market in 2024; Network Security Segment is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

Endpoint Security dominates the SOCaaS market with a 42% revenue share in 2024, driven by the surge in remote work and device proliferation. Key players have launched next-generation endpoint protection platforms incorporating AI for malware detection and behavioral analysis. Network Security is the fastest-growing segment within SOCaaS, with a CAGR of 13.9%, reflecting rising concerns over network vulnerabilities and advanced attacks. Innovations include cloud-native firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and zero-trust network access solutions.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) market in 2024, holding an estimated market share of approximately 38%. Advanced cybersecurity infrastructure and stringent regulatory compliance accelerate SOCaaS adoption. The United States is the dominant country in North America due to its large number of enterprises investing heavily in cybersecurity solutions.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) market in 2024, with an estimated CAGR of 15.9%. Rapid digital transformation and increasing cyber threats in emerging economies fuel market growth. India leads the SOCaaS market in Asia Pacific, driven by growing cloud adoption, expanding IT infrastructure, and rising cyberattacks targeting enterprises.

Key Players:

Thales

Airbus Cybersecurity

NTT

Lumen Technologies

Fortinet

Cloudflare

Check Point

Kaseya

Trustwave

Arctic Wolf Networks

SOC as a Service (SOCaaS) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.86 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 15.61 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.8% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Service Type (Managed SIEM & Log Management, Vulnerability Scanning & Assessment, and Threat Detection & Remediation)

• By Security Type (Endpoint Security, Network Security, and Cloud Security) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Recent Developments:

November 2024 : Thales introduced GenAI4SOC, a generative AI solution designed for Security Operations Centers (SOCs). This innovation aims to enhance the detection of cybersecurity incidents by combining generative AI capabilities with the expertise of operators, thereby improving threat detection strategies and expanding the range of systems under supervision.

: Thales introduced GenAI4SOC, a generative AI solution designed for Security Operations Centers (SOCs). This innovation aims to enhance the detection of cybersecurity incidents by combining generative AI capabilities with the expertise of operators, thereby improving threat detection strategies and expanding the range of systems under supervision. December 2023: NTT DATA announced a new globally unified cybersecurity strategy to provide end-to-end support for clients facing sophisticated cyber threats. The strategy includes expanding capabilities across 15 technology domains, covering areas such as SOC solutions, threat management, and incident response.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Incident Detection & Response Time Improvements – helps you evaluate how SOCaaS platforms enhance security performance by reducing threat detection time, accelerating response actions, and improving overall incident management efficiency.

– helps you evaluate how SOCaaS platforms enhance security performance by reducing threat detection time, accelerating response actions, and improving overall incident management efficiency. Cost-Benefit Analysis Of Socaas Vs In-House Soc – helps you understand financial and operational trade-offs, highlighting savings in infrastructure, staffing, and technology upgrades when compared to traditional internal SOC setups.

– helps you understand financial and operational trade-offs, highlighting savings in infrastructure, staffing, and technology upgrades when compared to traditional internal SOC setups. Cybersecurity Workforce Trends & Impact On So C aa S – helps you assess how global shortages of cybersecurity experts and rising skill gaps are driving organizations toward outsourced SOC models to maintain continuous protection.

– helps you assess how global shortages of cybersecurity experts and rising skill gaps are driving organizations toward outsourced SOC models to maintain continuous protection. Customer Satisfaction & Market Penetration Statistics – helps you measure adoption strength through satisfaction scores, retention rates, service reliability ratings, and the increasing penetration of SOCaaS across SMEs and large enterprises.

– helps you measure adoption strength through satisfaction scores, retention rates, service reliability ratings, and the increasing penetration of SOCaaS across SMEs and large enterprises. Technological Adoption Rate In SoCaaS – helps you uncover innovation opportunities by analyzing the integration of AI, UEBA, SOAR, and automated threat intelligence into SOCaaS platforms.

