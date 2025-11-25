Tech Expert Says Starlink’s Global Expansion Marks a Turning Point in Internet History

Washington, D.C., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Journal bestselling author and technology commentator James Altucher says the emerging satellite-powered internet model built by Starlink is redefining how billions of people around the world will connect — and that the shift is happening far faster than anyone in the telecom industry expected.

According to newly surfaced details from Altucher’s latest analysis, Starlink’s expansion has reached a scale that was once thought impossible. The company has deployed more than 6,750 satellites, forming a globe-covering mesh that delivers continuous, high-speed internet across urban centers, rural communities, oceans, and even conflict zones. As the presentation notes, these satellites “wrap the entire planet, forming a network to reach and deliver lightning-fast internet to every inch of the world.”

Altucher says this level of coverage solves the single biggest limitation of traditional internet: physical barriers. Unlike fiber, copper, towers, or relay stations, Starlink’s network isn’t bound by terrain, permitting lines, or massive construction projects. The material makes the contrast clear, explaining that Starlink requires “no need to dig up neighborhoods, install cables, or build cell towers — all of which can cost hundreds of billions of dollars.”

Consumers Are Migrating as Prices Climb and Service Declines

A major driver of the shift, Altucher says, is dissatisfaction with legacy telecom companies. The presentation highlights that the average American now pays nearly $200 per month for service that consistently ranks among the slowest in the world. Worse, companies like Comcast have been “raising costs of their service at four TIMES the rate of inflation,” fueling a growing sense that traditional providers are extracting more while delivering less.

This isn’t just about cost, either. Service failures — including the now widely publicized incident where Verizon throttled California firefighters during a major wildfire — have left customers questioning the reliability and ethics of existing networks. As the material recounts, Verizon “cut their speeds to 1/200th of what they previously were” and forced first responders to pay more to restore normal functionality.

Altucher believes these breakdowns are symptoms of a much larger structural problem: aging infrastructure stretched to its limits.

Starlink Adoption Is Surging Worldwide

As traditional systems show strain, Starlink’s user base is accelerating rapidly. The presentation confirms the service already “reaches more than six million customers, a number that’s growing by a staggering 50% year-over-year.”

Unlike previous wireless alternatives, Starlink is not limited to rural regions. It is already being used “on cruise ships and planes throughout the world,” in “war zones and natural disasters,” and even in millions of homes — a sign that the technology is viewed not just as a backup option, but as a primary broadband solution.

Altucher says this global footprint demonstrates that Starlink is not a niche innovation but a new foundation for global connectivity.

A New Era of Internet Delivery Has Arrived

Altucher describes the shift as nothing less than a reinvention of the system the world has relied on for decades. As the presentation states: “Starlink is the new future of the internet.” The service beams “fast, reliable, unlimited internet from satellites in space… down to your devices,” bypassing traditional cell towers and internet providers entirely.

This satellite-to-device model eliminates many of the bottlenecks and dependencies that have defined the telecom industry for more than 30 years.

Altucher believes the evolution is not only technological but economic — a signal that the era of expensive, unreliable, ground-based internet may be coming to an end.

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a Wall Street Journal bestselling author, entrepreneur, and veteran technology analyst. He previously ran the hedge fund Formula Capital, has founded multiple companies, and hosts The James Altucher Show, a top-ranked business and innovation podcast with more than 70 million downloads. Known for identifying major technological shifts before they reach the mainstream, Altucher has spent decades analyzing how innovations reshape global infrastructure and consumer behavior.