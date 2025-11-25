Qualifacts Welcomes a New Partnership with Bonita House in Alameda County California

Nashville, Tenn. & Berkley, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts, a leading provider of end-to-end AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions for behavioral health and human services organizations, is proud to announce a new partnership with Bonita House, a respected behavioral health agency based in Alameda County, California.

Bonita House has long been committed to building community, dignity, hope, and wellness through services that support recovery and self-sufficiency for individuals living with serious mental health challenges. By adopting Qualifacts’ Credible EHR—a comprehensive, integrated, and intuitive web-based Software as a Service (SaaS) platform—Bonita House is now equipped with a robust suite of tools. This powerful platform is designed to enhance operations, support staff, and elevate the quality of clinical care.

Bonita House is joining a large community of over 160 California agencies that rely on Qualifacts. The Credible platform is specifically configured to handle the state's complex requirements, including compliance with Medi-Cal and the CalAIM initiatives, simplifying documentation, and providing the robust reporting necessary for whole-person care coordination.

“Qualifacts has an excellent track record in partnering with agencies like ours that provide behavioral health services in California and across the nation,” said Beth Henneberg, Quality Assurance and Project Manager at Bonita House. “We are happy to welcome them to join us in working toward our overall mission.”

Key features Bonita House will be leveraging within Credible include:

Field-Friendly Documentation Tools : Integrated Qualifacts ® iQ Assistant, a free, always-on AI chatbot designed to give behavioral health teams instant answers and real-time guidance, enabling them to work faster and smarter. Offline mobile app for field-based staff working in low-connectivity environments. Simplified scheduling and note writing with intuitive calendar and chart navigation.

: Administrative Efficiency Enhancements: Referral tracking tools to optimize client intake and transitions. Automatic Medi-Cal eligibility checker to support compliance and billing. Built-in billing and productivity reports for faster, more accurate reimbursement. Internal audit checklists to support quality assurance and regulatory readiness.



Clinical Care Optimization: eMAR for medication tracking in residential settings. Integrated eRx (electronic prescribing) to support seamless medication management. Custom reporting features to support outcome tracking and grant applications. Caseload tracking and client portal to enhance engagement and continuity of care.



“We’re thrilled to welcome Bonita House to our growing community of behavioral health providers in California,” said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts. “Their commitment to dignity, recovery, and wellness aligns perfectly with our mission. Through the Credible EHR, we’re proud to support Bonita House with innovative tools that empower their staff, streamline operations, and enhance care delivery. We look forward to a strong and impactful partnership.”

ABOUT BONITA HOUSE

Bonita House, Inc. is a respected nonprofit mental health agency serving Alameda County, California. Since opening the first psychiatric residential treatment program of its kind in Berkeley in 1971, Bonita House has expanded to offer a wide range of services including outpatient case management, supported housing, wellness day programs, outreach and engagement, supported employment, and mobile crisis response. With a focus on evidence-based, psychosocial rehabilitation, Bonita House empowers individuals with mental health and substance use disorders to build resilience, achieve autonomy, and pursue recovery in partnership with compassionate clinical and peer support teams.

ABOUT QUALIFACTS

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of end-to-end electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Our mission is to enhance the well-being of individuals and our communities and elevate the standard of care through innovative solutions, including our award-winning EHRs Credible, CareLogic, and InSync. Non-profit and for-profit organizations, large and small, partner with Qualifacts to elevate the client experience, improve care delivery, and achieve operational excellence. Qualifacts has cultivated a loyal customer base of more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs).