StubHub Holdings, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises StubHub Holdings, Inc., (“StubHub" or the "Company") (NYSE: STUB) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On November 13, 2025, after the market closed, StubHub issued a press release announcing financial results for the third quarter 2025, which ended September 30, 2025. The press release revealed free cash flow of negative $4.6 million in the quarter, a 143% decrease from the Company’s free cash flow in the year ago period, which was positive $10.6 million. The press release further revealed the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities was only $3.8 million, a 69.3% decrease from the year ago period, where the Company reported $12.4 million in net cash provided by operating activities.

On the same date, the Company filed its Form 10-Q for the same quarterly period ended September 30, 2025, with the SEC. The quarterly report revealed that this year-over-year decrease “primarily reflects changes in the timing of payments to vendors.”

On this news, StubHub’s stock price fell $3.95 per share, or 20.9%, to close at $14.87 per share on November 14, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

By the commencement of this action, the Company’s stock was trading as low as $10.31 per share, a nearly 56% decline from the $23.50 per share IPO price.

