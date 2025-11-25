Vishay Intertechnology Releases 1500 V 1 Form A Solid-State Relay in 4-Pin SMD-8 Package for 800 V Battery Monitoring Systems

AEC-Q102 Qualified Device Offers V IORM of 1414 V peak , Low Max. Leakage Current of 1 µA, and 5 mm Creepage Distance on Output Pins

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new 1500 V Automotive Grade 1 Form A solid-state relay in a 4-pin SMD-8 package. Designed for 800 V battery monitoring systems in automotive, energy storage, and industrial applications, the Vishay Semiconductors VORA1150 combines a high 1414 V peak repetitive isolation voltage with a low maximum leakage current of 1 µA.

The innovative 4-pin design of the relay released today allows the device to provide a 5 mm creepage distance on its output pins, as required by the DIN EN-60644-1 standard for isolation monitoring applications in 800 V battery monitoring systems. In addition, the VORA1150 meets hipot test requirements for 800 V battery architectures in electric vehicles (EV).

The AEC-Q102 qualified device enables isolation and leakage current monitoring in battery management systems (BMS), pre-charge relays, and on-board chargers; energy storage systems (ESS); industrial HVAC systems; and solar panels. In these applications, the relay’s high repetitive isolation voltage and mold material with a comparative tracking index (CTI) of 600 provide increased reliability, while low maximum turn-on and turn-off times of 150 µs and 250 µs, respectively, ensure fast operation.

RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, the VORA1150 offers an avalanche current capability of 0.9 mA, isolation test voltage of 5300 VRMS, and operating temperature range of -40 °C to +125 °C.

Samples and production quantities of the new 1 Form A solid-state relay are available now, with lead times of eight weeks.

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720330380195



Link to datasheet:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?80372 (VORA1150)

