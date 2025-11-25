Reassessing Our Impact: Essays on Planetary Health and Society's Future

Charleston, SC, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you ever wanted a detailed summary of the major contemporary issues affecting the health of both the planet and ourselves, Modern Living and Its Discontents is the collection of essays you need. Cultural critic Stephen C. Hoenigmann tackles over a dozen pressing topics with a fresh perspective that resonates with readers. He challenges the outdated notions of technological progress, highlighting how society's relentless pursuit of mechanization and consumerism has led to wasteful and unsatisfying living conditions. For the past 150 years, our actions have increasingly contradicted what is necessary for sustainable existence on Earth.



The essays delve into critical issues such as:



- Food processing and its environmental impact

- Freshwater scarcity and its implications for future generations

- The overwhelming presence of plastic and clothing waste

- The shortcomings of the current medical industry

- Economic inequality, isolated living, and distorted media

- The consequences of automation, impersonal technology, and information glut



Mr. Hoenigmann's work is not merely a critique; it seeks to establish a sustainable social order grounded in humanistic values. He advocates for policies that promote ethical long-term thinking, encouraging restrained consumption and fostering community collaboration. As he states, “We must reimagine our relationship with the planet and each other to thrive in this technological age.”



Modern Living and Its Discontents serves as a vital call to action, urging readers to reflect on their consumption habits and consider the broader implications of their choices. The book's engaging narrative and insightful analysis make it a must-read for anyone concerned about the future of our society.



About the Author: Stephen Hoenigmann is a student of many disciplines whose education includes a BA in philosophy from Villanova University and an MEd from St. John’s University. He is self-taught in a variety of subjects ranging from health and art to cultural history. His professional background spans an assortment of jobs from lifeguarding to retail sales, but it was his years teaching social studies that had further cultivated his interest in contemporary societal issues. Mr. Hoenigmann’s learned voice is founded upon the scope of his interests, the depth of his insights, the range of his scholarship, and the moral stamina of his criticism. He lives in Queens, NYC with his wife and young child, and he plays for a local baseball team.

