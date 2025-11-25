Cedarhurst Senior Living Contributes $163,000 for Alzheimer’s Research Across Seven States in First Year as National Team

ST. LOUIS, MO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a strong year of partnership in 2024, St. Louis–based Cedarhurst Senior Living deepened its commitment to the fight against Alzheimer’s disease in 2025—joining the Alzheimer’s Association as a National Team for the first time in company history. All Cedarhurst Senior Living and Cedar Creek communities, along with the home office, united across Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska, and Georgia to participate in 35 Walk to End Alzheimer’s events, raising nearly $83,000 and contributing another $80,000 in sponsorships—a combined $163,000 investment in Alzheimer’s research, education, and family resources. Cedarhurst ranked 35th among National Teams nationwide in its debut year.

A Unified Effort Across Seven States

From the Midwest to the South, Cedarhurst communities walked side by side with residents, families, and team members to honor those living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Teams mobilized at 35 walks, reinforcing Cedarhurst’s mission to create communities where each person feels loved, valued, supported, and able to live life to the fullest.

“Each of our communities took pride in representing Cedarhurst on walk day,” said Almir Sajtovic, President of Cedarhurst Senior Living. “Becoming a National Team with the Alzheimer’s Association marks a major milestone in our mission to support those living with Alzheimer’s, including so many of our residents and their families. This partnership isn’t just about fundraising—it’s about standing together for hope, progress, and compassion. I couldn’t be prouder of our teams and the impact they’ve made in our first year as a National Team, and I look forward to building on this momentum in 2026.”

Celebrating Top Fundraising Communities

Cedarhurst recognized the top performing communities in each of its divisions for their dedication and creativity in fundraising:

Cedarhurst of Topeka (Kansas) — $8,051

Cedarhurst of Canton (Georgia) — $3,578

Cedarhurst of Beaumont (Kentucky) — $3,387

Each divisional winner will receive a custom trophy and a staff celebration meal in recognition of their outstanding efforts.

The Impact of Cedarhurst’s Contributions

Cedarhurst’s 2025 contributions support the Alzheimer’s Association’s comprehensive work—from accelerating research that advances early detection and treatment, to scaling direct services for families and caregivers. Dollars raised and sponsorships help:

Power research initiatives aimed at improving diagnosis, care, and quality of life for those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Sustain family-facing services such as the 24/7 Helpline, education programs, and local support groups that connect people to guidance and resources at critical moments.

Equip communities and care partners with evidence-based information, tools, and referrals that promote safety, independence, and well-being.

Expand advocacy efforts that elevate brain health, caregiver support, and access to resources in the communities Cedarhurst serves.

“Cedarhurst Senior Living made a remarkable impact in its first year as a National Team,” said Lynda Collins, Director, Constituent Events, Partnerships at the Alzheimer’s Association. “By activating teams across seven states, investing in local Walk to End Alzheimer’s events, and rallying residents, families, and staff, Cedarhurst helped connect vital Association resources to thousands of people while supporting brain health in the community and advancing the pace of research. We’re grateful for their leadership, compassion, and commitment to the communities they serve.”

Continuing a Mission of Compassion and Impact

Cedarhurst’s ongoing collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association reflects its dedication to creating communities where residents and families can live life to the fullest. As Alzheimer’s continues to affect millions of families nationwide, Cedarhurst’s growing investment in research, education, and advocacy underscores its long-term commitment to making a difference both locally and nationally.

About Cedarhurst Senior Living:

Cedarhurst Senior Living is an experienced operator of Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities under the Cedarhurst Senior Living and Cedar Creek brands. Cedarhurst is part of The Dover Companies, established in 2007 to develop, construct, own, and operate high-quality senior housing. Cedarhurst Senior Living operates over 50 communities in seven states and currently has many new communities under construction. The senior living provider’s mission is to create communities where each person feels loved, valued, supported and able to live life to the fullest. To learn more about Cedarhurst, please visit https://www.cedarhurstliving.com.

