Cedarhurst Senior Living Fulfills More Than 50 Resident Dreams in 2025 Through Its Dream Come TRUE™ Program

ST. LOUIS, MO, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedarhurst Senior Living is celebrating a milestone year for its signature Dream Come TRUE™ program, fulfilling more than 50 resident dreams across seven states and bringing inspirational, once-in-a-lifetime moments to seniors living in its communities.

Rooted in Cedarhurst’s mission to ensure every resident feels loved, valued, and supported, the Dream Come TRUE program empowers seniors to revisit lifelong passions, reconnect with meaningful memories, and boldly pursue new adventures—proving it’s never too late to dream.

“Our Dream Come TRUE program is about more than creating special moments—it’s about honoring the stories, passions, and purpose that shape each resident’s life,” said Almir Sajtovic, President of Cedarhurst Senior Living. “Every dream we help bring to life reflects our belief in creating vibrant, connected communities where each person is celebrated for who they are.”

In 2025, residents across Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Nebraska, Kentucky, and Georgia embraced skydiving, NASCAR laps, hot air balloon rides, vow renewals, equine encounters, kayaking trips, unforgettable sporting events, and nostalgic returns to meaningful places. The program continued to grow in scope and visibility, with several stories featured on major broadcast networks and local media throughout the Midwest and South.

Highlights from a Year of Dream-Fulfilling Moments

While each resident’s dream was unique, several experiences captured regional—and national—attention.

Skydiving Tributes & Lifetime Firsts

In Missouri and Indiana, 80- and 90-year-old residents leapt from planes for the first time, honoring loved ones, fulfilling childhood dreams, and inspiring millions through TV and online coverage.

NASCAR Thrills at 170 MPH

In Georgia, lifelong racing fans climbed into real NASCAR vehicles, taking high-speed laps on professional tracks—an experience many described as “better than imagined.”

Hot Air Balloon Adventures

Residents in Illinois soared above their hometowns, taking off directly from their Cedarhurst communities for a breathtaking new perspective on the places that shaped their lives.

Powerful Moments of Love & Reflection

In Nebraska, one couple renewed their vows nearly 70 years after their wedding day—returning to the same historic chapel where they first said “I do.”

Family Connections Through Shared Experiences

Whether kayaking through state parks, attending college sporting events, or revisiting meaningful venues, residents consistently shared that these dreams deepened their connections with children, grandchildren, and loved ones.

These moments—and dozens more—reflect the joy, purpose, and connection the program is designed to inspire.

A Program Built on Purpose, Creativity, and Community Support

The growth of Dream Come TRUE in 2025 reflects the creativity, dedication, and compassion of Cedarhurst team members, who work closely with residents to understand their goals, their histories, and the dreams that still light them up.

Through careful planning, community partnerships, and the support of families, volunteers, and vendors, Cedarhurst brings these dreams to life safely and meaningfully—whether it’s coordinating a skydiving jump, arranging travel to a special venue, or recreating a cherished memory from a resident’s past.

The program also strengthens Cedarhurst’s culture of meaningful engagement, aligning with its Living TRUE philosophy, which emphasizes connection, purpose, autonomy, and enrichment at every stage of life.

Looking Ahead to 2026: Encouraging Residents to Dream Big

Cedarhurst is already preparing for another year of unforgettable experiences. Beginning in January, each community will begin accepting submissions from residents and families for 2026 Dream Come TRUE opportunities.

“No dream is too small or too grand,” said Sajtovic. “Whether it’s dancing again, flying again, or simply reconnecting with something they love, we are committed to helping residents pursue what matters most to them.”

Many residents who fulfilled their dreams in 2025 shared sentiments that reflect the heart of the program. After completing her first skydive at age 85, Charlotte Moszczenski said: “If it weren’t for Cedarhurst, I would never have done this.”

And Georgia NASCAR enthusiast Mark Saul expressed his gratitude simply: “I never would’ve been able to do this on my own without Cedarhurst’s help.”

About Cedarhurst Senior Living:

Cedarhurst Senior Living is an experienced operator of Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities under the Cedarhurst Senior Living and Cedar Creek brands. Cedarhurst is part of The Dover Companies, established in 2007 to develop, construct, own, and operate high-quality senior housing. Cedarhurst Senior Living operates over 50 communities in seven states and currently has many new communities under construction. The senior living provider’s mission is to create communities where each person feels loved, valued, supported and able to live life to the fullest. To learn more about Cedarhurst, please visit https://www.cedarhurstliving.com.

