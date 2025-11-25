VEON’s QazCode and MeetKai Sign Agreement to Power National LLM Training and Local-Language Agentic Services Across VEON Markets

Doha, Astana and Los Angeles, November 25, 2025 – VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator (“VEON”), today announced that QazCode, VEON’s software company, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the sovereign AI firm MeetKai to develop and train next-generation large language models that will enable deployment of local-language agentic AI services across VEON’s operating markets.

This strategic sovereign partnership is designed to accelerate the creation of nationally governed AI capabilities that are culturally fluent, linguistically inclusive, and securely operated within each country’s borders. MeetKai’s Sovereign AI platform provides an end-to-end, customizable national AI stack — enabling countries to govern how models are trained, hosted, and deployed, aligned to domestic regulatory and data sovereignty requirements.

The cooperation will enable VEON to scale safe, locally relevant AI digital services for over 150 million customers across Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. It is expected to pave the way for a new generation of AI-based digital services across VEON markets — spanning areas like education, healthcare, agritech, public services, and enterprise productivity. These offerings will include AI agents similar to QazCode’s Aventa, capable of operating seamlessly across the languages spoken in VEON’s footprint, and tailored to the daily needs of local communities and businesses.

“AI is a critically important and pervasive technology, yet today most global resources are concentrated on a small number of widely spoken languages,” said Oleksii Sharavar, CEO of QazCode. “VEON believes we have a responsibility to bring the benefits of augmented intelligence to the countries we serve — through large language models trained not only on words, but on local context. This partnership with MeetKai allows us to build sovereign, locally governed AI foundations that will help catalyze future AI developments across our markets.”

"True sovereign AI means countries decide how their models are built, governed, and deployed,” said James Kaplan, Co-Founder and CEO of MeetKai. “Through this partnership with QazCode and VEON, we’re proud to serve over 150 million people with national AI stacks that respect data sovereignty and deliver real, committed value in their language.”

QazCode and MeetKai will work directly with VEON’s operating companies and local expert teams to ensure that every deployed model and agent reflects the language, history, and cultural norms of each nation.

The partnership builds on QazCode’s leadership in developing LLMs for under-resourced languages and VEON’s broader commitment to inclusive digital growth. In Kazakhstan, QazCode pioneered national AI capability with KazLLM, the first Kazakh large language model — establishing a foundation for sovereign-grade AI services and local-language innovation.

About MeetKai

Founded in Los Angeles in 2018, MeetKai is a Sovereign AI company, specializing in post-training optimization, local-language reasoning models, and national AI platforms. Its flagship MKA1 Platform enables governments, enterprises, and consumers to build and operate fully sovereign AI ecosystems ensuring data control, localization, and long-term value creation. Learn more at www.meetkai.com.

About QazCode

QazCode is one of the leading AI companies and the exclusive digital partner of Beeline Kazakhstan. The company is part of the VEON group, which is listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The company has over 750 employees with 8 years of experience in software development for the telecom and IT markets with a deep understanding of business and technology. The solution portfolio includes the development of private Large Language Models (LLM) with a focus on data security, process optimization through Agile methodologies, full-cycle implementation of Business Support Systems (BSS), and IT outsourcing for effective product development, team expansion, and project management to help accelerate time to market. The company already operates in Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, and is actively expanding its presence in new markets.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 150 million connectivity and 140 million digital users. Operating across five countries that are home to more than 6% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: https://www.veon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to VEON’s commercial partnerships. There are numerous risks, uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed by such statements, including risks relating to uncertainty over VEON’s commercial partnerships, among others discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in VEON’s 2024 Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 25, 2025 and other public filings made by VEON with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release and VEON disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by law.

Contact Information

VEON

Hande Asik

Chief Communications and Strategy Officer

pr@veon.com





Attachment