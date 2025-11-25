VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from November 17th to November 21st,2025

Nanterre, November 24th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from November 17th to November 21st,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 17th to November 21st,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 17/11/2025 FR0000125486 70 522 118,861800 XPAR VINCI 17/11/2025 FR0000125486 35 155 119,020900 CEUX VINCI 17/11/2025 FR0000125486 5 406 119,529100 TQEX VINCI 18/11/2025 FR0000125486 70 640 117,044300 XPAR VINCI 18/11/2025 FR0000125486 35 383 116,863800 CEUX VINCI 18/11/2025 FR0000125486 5 408 117,274200 TQEX VINCI 19/11/2025 FR0000125486 69 473 117,469600 XPAR VINCI 19/11/2025 FR0000125486 35 965 117,051300 CEUX VINCI 19/11/2025 FR0000125486 5 359 116,400700 TQEX VINCI 20/11/2025 FR0000125486 69 725 116,894900 XPAR VINCI 20/11/2025 FR0000125486 36 940 116,915200 CEUX VINCI 20/11/2025 FR0000125486 5 442 116,936200 TQEX VINCI 21/11/2025 FR0000125486 15 263 117,571500 XPAR VINCI 21/11/2025 FR0000125486 2 943 117,194300 CEUX VINCI 21/11/2025 FR0000125486 805 117,280600 TQEX TOTAL 464 429 117,5292

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment