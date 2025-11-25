VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from November 17th to November 21st,2025

Nanterre, November 24th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from November 17th to November 21st,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 17th to November 21st,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI17/11/2025FR000012548670 522118,861800XPAR
VINCI17/11/2025FR000012548635 155119,020900CEUX
VINCI17/11/2025FR00001254865 406119,529100TQEX
VINCI18/11/2025FR000012548670 640117,044300XPAR
VINCI18/11/2025FR000012548635 383116,863800CEUX
VINCI18/11/2025FR00001254865 408117,274200TQEX
VINCI19/11/2025FR000012548669 473117,469600XPAR
VINCI19/11/2025FR000012548635 965117,051300CEUX
VINCI19/11/2025FR00001254865 359116,400700TQEX
VINCI20/11/2025FR000012548669 725116,894900XPAR
VINCI20/11/2025FR000012548636 940116,915200CEUX
VINCI20/11/2025FR00001254865 442116,936200TQEX
VINCI21/11/2025FR000012548615 263117,571500XPAR
VINCI21/11/2025FR00001254862 943117,194300CEUX
VINCI21/11/2025FR0000125486805117,280600TQEX
      
  TOTAL464 429117,5292 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

