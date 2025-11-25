Quote.trade Expands Support to Over 1,500 Tokens on Its Revolutionary Dark Pool DEX

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quote.trade, the innovative Dark Pool Decentralized Exchange (DEX), today announced expanded support for more than 1,500 tokens, significantly broadening the horizons for traders, automated systems, and AI-driven strategies. With this expansion, users can execute long or short positions across one of the largest token catalogs in decentralized finance—featuring stablecoin settlement, zero fees, and up to 5x leverage.





This milestone strengthens Quote.trade’s mission to deliver a secure, private, and high-performance trading environment. By combining a wide asset universe with the mechanics of a Dark Pool DEX, the platform enables traders to diversify strategies and capture opportunities across both established and emerging tokens—without exposing their order flow. All trades benefit from front-running protection, reduced market impact, and transparent on-chain settlement, making Quote.trade ideal for high-volume traders, institutions, and AI-driven operations.

The platform’s expansion builds on its AI-driven routing engine, which intelligently sources liquidity for optimal execution. Operating through fully audited smart contracts with no bridges required, Quote.trade maintains a network-agnostic architecture that delivers unmatched speed, security, and accessibility.

Earlier this year, Quote.trade released its open-source command-line interface (CLI) trading bot on GitHub, which has already become a staple for developers automating algorithmic strategies. With support for 1,500 tokens, bot builders, quants, and AI agents can now deploy advanced execution models across a vastly expanded asset landscape—trading instantly, privately, and without fees. The Quote.trade bot stack transforms every script into a stealth-native, high-performance engine designed for alpha generation, powered by dark-pool order flow and deep liquidity routing.

“We are extremely proud to reach this threshold — 1,500 supported tokens is a strong signal of our mission to democratize access to advanced, private, and transparent trading,” said Adam Strong, Community Manager at Quote.trade. “By combining a truly private order flow with a very large token ecosystem, we give both human traders and algorithmic agents the flexibility to trade opportunistically without exposing their intent.”

Quote.trade is offering a special promotion: deposit $50 or more and receive $5 in trading credit. Traders can get started at https://quote.trade .

About Quote.trade



Quote.trade is a decentralized dark pool exchange revolutionizing crypto trading of over 1500 tokens with stablecoin settlement, zero fees, and up to 5x leverage. The platform eliminates front-running and manipulation while ensuring transparency where it matters. Powered by AI-driven routing and fully on-chain audited smart contracts, Quote.trade requires no bridges and supports seamless, wallet-based trading across EVM-compatible chains. With open-source integrations, APIs for trading bots, and Telegram execution, Quote.trade empowers traders and AI agents to profit securely and efficiently in any market condition.



For more information, visit https://quote.trade .



Media Details



Company: Quote.Trade

Person: Adam Strong

Email: Adam.Strong@quote.trade

Website: https://quote.trade

Address: c/o The Executive Centre

Level 21, Al Habtoor Business Tower

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Quote.Trade. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d627be8f-1ec0-4fc5-9d7f-1117e6461786