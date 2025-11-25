BCC Research Announces Fourth Webinar in AI Series: AI and the Future of Data Centres

Boston, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research, a leading provider of market intelligence for over 50 years, today announced the fourth session in its AI-focused webinar series. Scheduled for December 11, 2025, this session will explore how AI is transforming the design, operation, and sustainability of modern data centres.

As AI workloads expand, the data centre industry is evolving - from intelligent cooling and predictive maintenance to adaptive power management and autonomous operations. This webinar will examine these critical shifts and how organizations can prepare for the infrastructure demands of the future.

The event will also highlight key insights from BCC Research’s new Global Data Center Market report, which explores how AI is driving efficiency, scalability, and sustainability in data infrastructure worldwide.

“This conversation is about more than technology - it’s about how AI is redefining the backbone of our digital economy,” said Ryan Brothwell, Host and Director of Marketing at BCC Research.

Date: December 11, 2025 | Time: 13:00 AM EST | Format: Online

To register, visit: https://www.bccresearch.com/aboutus/events#AiDataCentres

