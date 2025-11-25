New York, USA, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic Heart Failure Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential with Active Contributions from 25+ Key Companies | DelveInsight

Chronic heart failure (CHF) is a progressive condition where the heart is unable to pump blood effectively, leading to significant morbidity and healthcare burden. The growing elderly population, inherently at higher risk for CHF, is a major driver of market expansion. The rising prevalence of comorbidities like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension is accelerating disease incidence and increasing demand for advanced therapies.

DelveInsight’s 'Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for chronic heart failure across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the chronic heart failure domain.

Chronic Heart Failure Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s chronic heart failure pipeline report depicts a robust space with 25+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline chronic heart failure drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline chronic heart failure drugs. Key chronic heart failure companies such as Cytokinetics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novo Nordisk, Mesoblast, Astrazeneca, Asklepios, Biopharmaceutical, Akros Pharma Inc., Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, AnaCardio, Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd, BioCardia, Heartseed, and others are evaluating new chronic heart failure drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new chronic heart failure drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline chronic heart failure therapies, such as Omecamtiv mecarbil , Vicadrostat (BI690517) + Empagliflozin, Ziltivekimab, Revascor (rexlemestrocel-L), AZD5462, AB-1002, JTT-861, CRD-750, AC01, JK07, CardiALLO, HS-001, and others, are in different phases of chronic heart failure clinical trials.

, and others, are in different phases of chronic heart failure clinical trials. Approximately 3+ chronic heart failure drugs are in the late stage of development, whereas 10+ drugs are in the mid and early stages of development.

Notable MoAs in chronic heart failure clinical trials include Cardiac myosin stimulants, Cell replacements, Phosphodiesterase 9A inhibitors, Interleukin (IL) 6 inhibitor, Protein phosphatase 1 inhibitors, PDHK inhibitor, and others.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in chronic heart failure drugs @ Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline Report





What is Chronic Heart Failure?

Chronic heart failure is a significant public health concern in developed countries, with its incidence reaching nearly 10 cases per 1,000 people over the age of 65. The prevalence of CHF is strongly age-related, affecting less than 1% of individuals between 45 and 55 years, 2–5% in those aged 65–75 years, and approximately 10% in people aged 80 years or older. Heart failure is a complex clinical syndrome marked by the heart’s inability to pump sufficient blood to meet the body’s needs at normal filling pressures. This ventricular dysfunction reduces exercise capacity and often diminishes quality of life. From a clinical perspective, forward failure of the heart manifests as low blood pressure and fatigue, whereas backward failure results in shortness of breath and fluid accumulation, leading to pulmonary congestion, pleural effusions, peripheral edema, and dysfunction of organs such as the liver, stomach, and kidneys. Common complications include arrhythmias, thromboembolic events, pulmonary edema, cardiogenic shock, and ultimately death.

Find out more about chronic heart failure drugs @ Chronic Heart Failure Treatment

A snapshot of the Pipeline Chronic Heart Failure Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Rexlemestrocel-L (Revascor) Mesoblast III Cell replacements Transendocardial Ziltivekimab Novo Nordisk III Interleukin (IL) 6 inhibitor Subcutaneous CRD-750 Cardurion Pharmaceuticals II Phosphodiesterase 9A inhibitors Oral AB-1002 Asklepios Biopharmaceutical and Bayer II Protein phosphatase 1 inhibitors Intracoronary JTT-861 Akros Pharma Inc. II PDHK inhibitor Oral CardiALLO cell therapy BioCardia I/II Cell replacements Transendocardial HS-001 Heartseed I/II Cell replacements Intramyocardial

Learn more about the emerging chronic heart failure therapies @ Chronic Heart Failure Clinical Trials

Recent Developments in Chronic Heart Failure Treatment Space

In September 2025, AnaCardio announced that its ongoing Phase IIa study of AC01 in patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) is fully enrolled and remains on track to report results by year-end 2025.

announced that its ongoing Phase IIa study of in patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) is fully enrolled and remains on track to report results by year-end 2025. In August 2025, Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that it has completed enrollment in two global, multi-center, Phase II clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of CRD-750 in both types of chronic heart failure (HFrEF and HFpEF).

announced that it has completed enrollment in two global, multi-center, Phase II clinical trials assessing the safety and efficacy of in both types of chronic heart failure (HFrEF and HFpEF). In April 2025, BioCardia, Inc. announced that the independent DSMB recommended the CardiALLO-HF trial continue as planned after reviewing 30-day safety data from the 20 million cell dosing cohort. No major adverse cardiac events or immune reactions to the allogeneic cells were observed.

announced that the independent DSMB recommended the trial continue as planned after reviewing 30-day safety data from the 20 million cell dosing cohort. No major adverse cardiac events or immune reactions to the allogeneic cells were observed. In February 2025, AskBio Inc. , a subsidiary of Bayer AG, announced that the first participant has been randomized in Europe in GenePHIT (Gene PHosphatase Inhibition Therapy), a Phase II clinical trial of AB-1002 for the treatment of congestive heart failure (CHF).

, a subsidiary of Bayer AG, announced that the first participant has been randomized in Europe in GenePHIT (Gene PHosphatase Inhibition Therapy), a Phase II clinical trial of for the treatment of congestive heart failure (CHF). In February 2025, Heartseed Inc. announced the completion of patient enrollment for the 5th patient in high-dose arm, marking the 10th and final patient enrolled in its Phase I/II clinical trial (LAPiS Study) for HS-001 , an allogeneic iPS cell-derived cardiomyocyte spheroid product for advanced heart failure due to ischaemic heart disease.

announced the completion of patient enrollment for the 5th patient in high-dose arm, marking the 10th and final patient enrolled in its Phase I/II clinical trial (LAPiS Study) for , an allogeneic iPS cell-derived cardiomyocyte spheroid product for advanced heart failure due to ischaemic heart disease. In July 2024, Cardurion Pharmaceuticals completed a USD 260 million Series B financing, with proceeds intended to advance its pipeline of cardiovascular drugs, as well as acquire additional therapeutic assets addressing unmet needs in cardiovascular disease.

Scope of the Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule.

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule. Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Cardiac myosin stimulants, Cell replacements, Phosphodiesterase 9A inhibitors, Interleukin (IL) 6 inhibitor, Protein phosphatase 1 inhibitors, PDHK inhibitor and others.

: Cardiac myosin stimulants, Cell replacements, Phosphodiesterase 9A inhibitors, Interleukin (IL) 6 inhibitor, Protein phosphatase 1 inhibitors, PDHK inhibitor and others. Key Chronic Heart Failure Companies : Cytokinetics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novo Nordisk, Mesoblast, Astrazeneca, Asklepios, Biopharmaceutical, Akros Pharma Inc., Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, AnaCardio, Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, BioCardia, Heartseed and others.

: Cytokinetics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Novo Nordisk, Mesoblast, Astrazeneca, Asklepios, Biopharmaceutical, Akros Pharma Inc., Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, AnaCardio, Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd, BioCardia, Heartseed and others. Key Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline Therapies: Omecamtiv mecarbil, Vicadrostat (BI690517) + Empagliflozin, Ziltivekimab, Revascor (rexlemestrocel-L), AZD5462, AB-1002, JTT-861, CRD-750, AC01, JK07, CardiALLO, HS-001 and others.

Dive deep into rich insights for new chronic heart failure treatments, visit @ Chronic Heart Failure Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Chronic Heart Failure Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Chronic Heart Failure Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

For further information on the chronic heart failure pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Chronic Heart Failure Therapeutics

Related Reports

Chronic Heart Failure Epidemiology Forecast

Chronic Heart Failure Epidemiology Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted CHF epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Chronic Heart Failure Market

Chronic Heart Failure Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Chronic Heart Failure companies, including Cytokinetics, Bayer, Eli Lilly, BioCardia, Mesoblast, Tenax Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Cardurion Pharmaceuticals, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Acute Coronary Syndrome Market

Acute Coronary Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key ACS companies, including Novartis, Boehringer Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Recardio, AstraZeneca, Faraday Pharmaceuticals, DalCor Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Jiangsu Vcare PharmaTech, CeleCor Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, CellProthera, BioCardia, Kancera, Amgen, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Abcentra, among others.

Acute Coronary Syndrome Clinical Trial Analysis

Acute Coronary Syndrome Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key acute coronary syndrome companies, including Janssen Research & Development, LLC, DalCor Pharmaceuticals, Hyloris Pharmaceuticals, among others.

DelveInsight’s Pharma Competitive Intelligence Service: Through its CI solutions, DelveInsight provides its clients with real-time and actionable intelligence on their competitors and markets of interest to keep them stay ahead of the competition by providing insights into the latest therapeutic area-specific/indication-specific market trends, in emerging drugs, and competitive strategies. These services are tailored to the specific needs of each client and are delivered through a combination of reports, dashboards, and interactive presentations, enabling clients to make informed decisions, mitigate risks, and identify opportunities for growth and expansion.

Other Business Pharmaceutical Consulting Services

Healthcare Conference Coverage

Pipeline Assessment

Healthcare Licensing Services

Discover how a mid-pharma client gained a level of confidence in their soon-to-be partner for manufacturing their therapeutics by downloading our Due Diligence Case Study

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn