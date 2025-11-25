Max Power Schedules Nov. 27 News Conference Following Historic Natural Hydrogen Drilling at Lawson

New Video: MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) has scheduled a news conference for 8:30 am CST in Regina, Saskatchewan, Thursday, November 27, 2025, at Innovation Saskatchewan Research and Technology Park Regina (10 Research Drive). The event is open to media and invited guests will include ministers of the government of Saskatchewan.

The news conference comes in the wake of the Company’s historic drilling of Canada’s first-ever dedicated Natural Hydrogen well at the Lawson target on the Genesis Trend.

Representing MAX Power will be CEO Mansoor Jan, Directors Neil McMillan and Rob Norris, Chief Geoscientist Steve Halabura, and Advisory Board Chairman Brent Dunlop. Also attending will be Ran Narayanasamy, President and CEO of the Petroleum Technology Research Centre (PTRC), who is set to become CEO of MAX Power in early December as announced October 30, 2025. Ran and the MAX Power team will be available for interviews following the news conference.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position in Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada’s first-ever deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen has been drilled by MAX Power at its Lawson target on the Genesis Trend, with an “Analytic Phase” now in progress followed by a “Completion Test Phase” after Natural Hydrogen and helium were confirmed in multiple horizons. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s planned multi-well Natural Hydrogen drill program, the anticipated timing and objectives of that program, future corporate development initiatives, potential strategic transactions involving the Company’s assets, and the expected contributions of members of the Board and Advisory Board. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic uncertainties.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein, including, without limitation: exploration and development risks; the ability to obtain required permits and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; availability of equipment and personnel; geological and technical uncertainties; fluctuations in commodity and energy market prices; general economic conditions; and the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on acceptable terms. There can be no assurance that the Company will complete its planned drill program as currently contemplated or that such program, if completed, will be successful.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company’s business is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

