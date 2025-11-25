North Carolina Turkeys, Gobble and Waddle, Pardoned by President Trump

WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Turkey Federation (NTF) Chairman Jay Jandrain, president and CEO of Butterball, LLC, presented the National Thanksgiving Turkeys named Gobble and Waddle to President Donald Trump today during the 78th National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation. After receiving their formal pardons from the president in the White House’s Rose Garden Club, Gobble and Waddle will return to North Carolina to live at North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

"Standing at the White House with President Trump to represent America's turkey industry is truly an honor," said Jandrain. "From farmers like the Pittman family who raise the birds, to the processors and everyone else who plays a part to get turkey to tables, this industry runs on people who care deeply about what they do. We're extremely proud to feed families across the country and around the world. Today celebrates that mission, but it's the dedication shown every day of the year that really matters."

The 2025 National Thanksgiving Turkeys were raised in Kenly, North Carolina, by Butterball contract grower Travis Pittman in coordination with Jandrain and the Butterball live operations team. Gobble and Waddle weigh 52 and 50lbs. respectively.

Travis and his wife Amanda own and operate two turkey farms in central North Carolina for Butterball -- Nahunta Community Farm and New Horizon Farm. The Pittman family, including one-year-old son, Carter, prepared the turkeys for their White House debut, ensuring they were comfortable with crowds, cameras and handling.

Jay Jandrain was named CEO of Butterball in 2018 after serving as chief operating officer. He has been with Butterball since 2002 in various leadership roles and holds a bachelor's degree in food science from Cornell University.

During their time in Washington, D.C., the turkeys stayed at the historic Willard InterContinental Hotel. After the White House presentation, they will enjoy retirement in North Carolina, the second largest turkey producing state, at North Carolina State University under the care of the Prestage Department of Poultry Science, serving as agricultural education ambassadors.

Gobble, Waddle and all Butterball turkeys are American Humane Certified™, providing third-party verification that their care and handling met or exceeded the American Humane Society's science-based animal welfare standards.

Butterball is committed to reducing hunger nationwide. In 2024, the company donated over half a million meals to Feeding America and Operation BBQ Relief, plus 1.7 million servings of turkey to partners throughout the United States, including over 11,000 whole turkeys for Thanksgiving meals. This year, Butterball continued its holiday giving legacy by donating over 13,000 Thanksgiving turkeys and $40,000 to communities in need, as well as $100,000 to Feeding America. Earlier this week, at a special send-off event for the turkeys, Butterball and the National Turkey Federation teamed up to donate $10,000 to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

NTF's participation in the National Thanksgiving Turkey Presentation began in 1947 with President Harry Truman. Including today’s event, the Presentation has taken place for 78 years across 15 successive administrations.

###

About the National Turkey Federation

The National Turkey Federation (NTF) is the national advocate for America's turkey farmers and producers, raising awareness for its members' products while strengthening their ability to profitably and safely deliver wholesome, high-quality and nutritious food to consumers worldwide. NTF is the sole national trade association exclusively representing the turkey industry; its members account for more than 95 percent of all U.S. turkey production.

Attachments