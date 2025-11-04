94% of Americans Plan to Celebrate Thanksgiving and Turkey Remains the Star of the Table

WASHINGTON, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanksgiving traditions are thriving, and turkey continues to take center stage at the holiday table. According to new consumer polling from the National Turkey Federation (NTF), 94% of Americans plan to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, underscoring that gratitude, family and great food remain cornerstones of the season. NTF estimates that nearly 30 million turkeys will be enjoyed across the country this Thanksgiving.

Families nationwide are keeping classic customs alive — 87% of those who celebrate say turkey is part of their holiday meal most years, and 74% plan to serve a whole bird. Most gatherings include three to ten guests (71%), with 59% planning to host, reinforcing that Thanksgiving remains a time to gather, share and give thanks.

“Thanksgiving brings people together in a way that few traditions can, and turkey is always at the center of that celebration,” said Leslee Oden, president and CEO of the National Turkey Federation. “Whether you’re hosting a crowd or cooking your first bird, America’s turkey industry is proud to help make those special moments possible.”

When it comes to how the bird is prepared, tradition still rules the kitchen. Sixty-five percent of Americans roast their turkey in the oven, while others prefer to smoke (10%), fry (7%), grill (7%) or air fry (7%) their holiday centerpiece, showcasing the versatility of America’s favorite Thanksgiving protein.

After the big meal, the tradition continues: 84% of hosts send guests home with leftovers, and more than half say a classic turkey sandwich is their favorite way to enjoy them the next day.

To help home cooks prepare with confidence, NTF’s Thanksgiving 101 resource hub on EatTurkey.org offers step-by-step guidance for a stress-free holiday meal — from thawing and roasting to carving and storing leftovers safely. The site features a defrosting calculator, cooking time charts, recipes, carving tutorials and leftover inspiration to keep turkey on the table all weekend long. The site also offers delicious meal ideas for enjoying turkey all year long.

Consumer insights were derived from an online survey conducted in August 2025 among a nationally representative sample of 1,000 consumers between the ages of 18 and 75. The research was commissioned by the National Turkey Federation and conducted by 210 Analytics, LLC.

