Lost Love May Not Be Forgotten In Newly Published Contemporary Fiction About A Woman Gathering The Courage To Confront The Past She Left Behind In A Small Town

Author Joanna Ogniewski, along with Palmetto Publishing, excitedly announces the release of her new contemporary romance novel that examines the emotional intricacies of motherhood and the enduring power of love.

Nicole is used to doing things on her own—but that doesn’t make them easier. A single mother, she returns to her small Vermont hometown after her father is suddenly hospitalized. What was meant to be a short visit quickly turns into an emotional reckoning with the life she left behind four years ago.

Back home, Nicole finds herself face-to-face with Ashton, her ex-fiancé—the man who once held her heart and the past she’s tried to forget. Their unexpected reunion stirs long-buried emotions and complicates the fragile balance she’s built for herself and her son, Oliver.

But Ashton is engaged now, and he doesn’t know the truth about Oliver. With her mother’s encouragement and the quiet strength of a steadfast friend, Nicole embarks on a journey of self-discovery, torn between the future she’s built and the love she never truly let go of.

About the Author:

Joanna Ogniewski is a debut author whose first book, My Biggest Regret, showcases her heartfelt contemporary romance style. Her narratives delve into themes of love, second chances, and family bonds. A proud mother of three and a loving wife, Joanna is also a lifelong book lover. Bilingual and passionate about storytelling, she dedicates her free time to writing, reading, and cherishing moments with her family. Joanna's work resonates with women aged 25 to 50, particularly mothers and book club readers who appreciate emotionally rich stories about love, family, and the complexities of personal dreams.

