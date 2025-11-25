StorageVault Announces Filing of Short Form Prospectus

THE PROSPECTUS IS ACCESSIBLE THROUGH SEDAR+

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce that, further to its November 12, 2025 news release, it has obtained a receipt for the final short form prospectus (the “Prospectus”) filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, in connection with the offering of listed senior unsecured hybrid debentures due December 31, 2030, for gross proceeds of $50,000,000 (the “Offering”). The closing of the Offering is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”).

Delivery of the Prospectus and any amendments thereto will be satisfied in accordance with the “access equals delivery” provisions of applicable Canadian securities legislation. A copy of the Prospectus may be obtained on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and from CIBC Capital Markets at 161 Bay Street, 5th Floor, Toronto, ON M5J 2S8 or by telephone at 416-956-6378 or by email at mailbox.canadianprospectus@cibc.com or from: Scotiabank at 40 Temperance Street, 6th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5H 0B4, Attention: Equity Capital Markets or by phone at 416-863-7704 or by email at equityprospectus@scotiabank.com . The Prospectus contains important detailed information about StorageVault and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus, and any amendments thereto, and the other documents StorageVault has filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca before making an investment decision.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “1933 Act”) and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, “U.S. persons” (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act), except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 265 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 232 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.2 million rentable square feet on 768 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com

Follow us:

Instagram: @accessstorageca @depotiumminientrepot @sentinelstorageca @cubeitportablestorage

Facebook: /AccessStorageCA /Depotium /SentinelStorageCanada /Cubeit /FlexSpaceLogistics