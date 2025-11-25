Alle Fister Discusses Holiday Glam Made Easy, Expert Tips for Looking & Gifting Your Best with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, many Americans are preparing for a joyful, yet often hectic, few weeks of travel, gatherings, gifting, and getting picture-perfect for every moment.

To help everyone navigate the season with ease, style and beauty expert Alle Fister is sharing her top recommendations for feeling confident, looking polished, and gifting smart.

From skin-saving essentials to comfort-first travel picks, holiday-ready hair helpers, and coveted beauty kits, Fister spotlights standout products and major seasonal deals that make looking and gifting your best simple and stress-free.

Illiyoon: Repair, Restore, and Hydrate Through Winter Travel

Holiday travel and colder temperatures are a recipe for dry, stressed skin. Illiyoon, the No. 1 dermocosmetic brand in Korea, is bringing the best of K-Beauty to the U.S. with vegan-certified, clean, fragrance-free formulas gentle enough for the entire family, including infants.

The Ceramide Ato Concentrate Cream features encapsulated ceramides that remain fresher and more potent, helping repair the skin barrier in as little as three days while delivering up to 100 hours of hydration. The collection also includes the lightweight Ato Concentrate Lotion and the newly launched Ceramide Ato Gel Mask, which turns transparent as the skin absorbs ceramides and hyaluronic acid, ideal for daytime use, overnight hydration, or post-treatment recovery.

Holiday Deal: The entire Ceramide Ato collection is 30% off for Black Friday on Amazon.

Dr. Scholl’s Shoes: Comfort That Travels as Well as You Do

For long flights, city walks, and holiday errands, comfort is the non-negotiable accessory. Dr. Scholl’s Shoes is offering early Black Friday pricing on top-selling styles at DrSchollsShoes.com.

The Time Off Sneaker, a viral TikTok favorite, is the go-to travel sneaker known for its all-day cushioning. For cozy moments, the Chill Time slip-ons deliver soft, plush comfort perfect for gifting. For holiday parties, the Joplin Boot brings the Western-inspired fashion moment of the season with signature Dr. Scholl’s comfort built in.

Already on Black Friday promotion, with deeper Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts expected

SexyHair: Holiday Hair With the IT Factor

SexyHair is celebrating the season with its “Bring It Back” campaign, honoring the iconic red can and the bold, confident feeling it inspires. Available now with up to 50% off during Ulta’s Black Friday event, the line delivers touchable hold, volume, and style longevity.

• Spray & Play – A holiday essential offering big volume and 72-hour hold

• Powder Play – A perfect stocking stuffer for instant root lift and thickness

• Root Pump Plus – A lightweight mousse adding major volume without crunch

Sunday Riley: Holiday Kits for Glow and Gifting

Beloved for its high-performance formulas and premium ingredients, Sunday Riley is unveiling some of the season’s most giftable skincare sets, each packed with the brand’s bestselling icons.

• Deep Dive Hydration Set – Featuring global bestseller Good Genes plus the new Tidal Deep for glow, exfoliation, and hydration



• Home & Away Vitamin C Set – A brightening duo ideal for dullness and uneven tone



• Day & Night Brighten & Plump Duo – A perfect stocking stuffer with CEO Glow for morning radiance and Luna Retinol Oil for gentle overnight smoothing

Holiday Deal: Beginning the day before Thanksgiving, the entire SundayRiley.com website will be 30% off. Select kits are also available at Sephora and Ulta.

LANEIGE: The Iconic Lip Gifts of the Season

LANEIGE continues to dominate holiday gifting with limited-edition lip sets beloved across all ages.

The Midnight Minis Set features mini Lip Sleeping Masks in indulgent seasonal flavors such as Chocolate, Eggnog Latte, and Caramel, plus two Lip Glowy Balms. The Minty Lip Duo includes a full-size Candy Cane Glowy Balm and an exclusive Peppermint Lip Sleeping Mask.

Holiday Deal: LANEIGE bestselling Holiday Lip Sets will be 30% off for Cyber Weekend at Sephora, Laneige.com, and Amazon. Limited quantities are expected to sell quickly.

BÉIS: Travel in Style—Whether You’re Coming or Going

To finish the holiday journey, BÉIS offers award-winning luggage, totes, weekenders, and accessories designed to keep travelers organized, polished, and ready for anything. With functional compartments and chic silhouettes—now available in the rich, elegant Maple colorway, BÉIS makes the perfect gift for frequent flyers, daily commuters, or anyone who appreciates stylish utility.

Shop the full collection at beistravel.com, and stay tuned to their social channels for upcoming holiday incentives.

A Season of Style, Comfort, and Smart Gifting

With curated recommendations spanning skincare, footwear, beauty, and travel, Alle Fister’s holiday guide offers viewers everything they need to look and feel their best, while scoring some of the most exciting seasonal deals of the year.

