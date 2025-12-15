Nintendo Shares its 2025 Holiday Gift Guide with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This holiday season, Nintendo is helping everyone level up their gifting with the Nintendo Switch 2 system and a lineup of game titles. Whether shopping for seasoned or first-time gamers, families looking for fun together, or someone who enjoys gaming on the go, Nintendo has something for everyone on the list. Recently, TV Personality Lilliana Vazquez teamed with Nintendo to share this year’s holiday gifts.

Nintendo Switch 2 is Nintendo’s next-generation system, designed for playing together anytime, anywhere. With enhanced performance, sharper graphics, and versatile play modes, it’s perfect for both solo and group experiences.

Nintendo Switch 2 also introduces new social features to make gaming together easier than ever:

GameShare* allows players to share compatible games locally or online.

allows players to share compatible games locally or online. GameChat** enables voice chat for up to 12 players and video chat for up to 4 players while playing the same or different games.

This year’s fun games include:

Mario Kart World – Hit the open road with Mario and friends – the whole world is your racetrack in this massive evolution of the Mario Kart series.

– Hit the open road with Mario and friends – the whole world is your racetrack in this massive evolution of the Mario Kart series. Donkey Kong Bananza – Explore a vast underground world with Donkey Kong and Pauline by smashing your way through nearly every obstacle in your path.

– Explore a vast underground world with Donkey Kong and Pauline by smashing your way through nearly every obstacle in your path. Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Explore Lumiose City, compete in the Z-A Royale and harness the power of Mega Evolution to try to become the top Pokémon trainer.

– Explore Lumiose City, compete in the Z-A Royale and harness the power of Mega Evolution to try to become the top Pokémon trainer. Kirby Air Riders – Experience wild Kirby fun and fast-paced vehicular action in Kirby Air Riders where you can mount up for competition across land, sea and air.

– Experience wild Kirby fun and fast-paced vehicular action in Kirby Air Riders where you can mount up for competition across land, sea and air. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – The galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter Samus Aran embarks on a new mission where she will need to use every tool at her disposal to survive and escape the mysterious planet Viewros.

– The galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter Samus Aran embarks on a new mission where she will need to use every tool at her disposal to survive and escape the mysterious planet Viewros. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment – Battle hordes of enemies in the untold story of the Imprisoning War and live the story of Demon King Ganondorf’s invasion that was only briefly alluded to in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game.

– Battle hordes of enemies in the untold story of the Imprisoning War and live the story of Demon King Ganondorf’s invasion that was only briefly alluded to in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – Travel the cosmos with Mario in two Super Mario adventures now improved for Nintendo Switch and playable with a free update for Nintendo Switch 2!

– Travel the cosmos with Mario in two Super Mario adventures now improved for Nintendo Switch and playable with a free update for Nintendo Switch 2! Hades II – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – Battle beyond the Underworld in an action-packed dungeon crawler that reacts to your every setback and accomplishment.

Battle beyond the Underworld in an action-packed dungeon crawler that reacts to your every setback and accomplishment. EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 – Every game is a challenge on your path to becoming an NFL legend – with new player-specific traits, authentic playstyles and adaptive strategy that match on-field tendencies.

– Every game is a challenge on your path to becoming an NFL legend – with new player-specific traits, authentic playstyles and adaptive strategy that match on-field tendencies. NBA 2K26 – Control the court and showcase your basketball moves with enhanced gameplay to leave no doubt that you wear the crown.

Beyond games, Nintendo’s holiday lineup includes fun gifts for fans of all ages, like the Hot Wheels Mario Kart Bowser’s Castle Raceway, the LEGO Game Boy model building kit, and the Hallmark Super Mario Super Star Tree Topper with light and sound.

For more information and to explore the full holiday lineup, visit Nintendo.com

About Lilliana Vazquez:

Emmy-winning host and TV personality Lilliana Vazquez is a trailblazing interviewer, content creator, style expert, and producer. With roles in front of and behind the camera, she’s built an inspiring career watched by millions across numerous platforms. At barely five feet tall, Vazquez brings a larger than life presence to everything she does – her upbeat personality and approachable style combined with her natural ability to connect with audiences have made her a household name. For more exclusive content and access to Lilliana’s world, be sure to check out her Instagram: @lillianavazquez and her website: The LV Guide.

About Nintendo :

Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has been providing a wide range of entertainment products and experiences since its founding in 1889, beginning with the manufacture and sale of Hanafuda playing cards.

Since the 1983 release of the Family Computer (Famicom) system in Japan, and continuing through Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo’s focus has been the development, manufacturing, and sale of its gaming systems and software. To date, Nintendo has sold more than 6 billion video games and over 870 million hardware units globally, and has created franchises such as Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Pokémon™, Metroid™, Kirby™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™, and Splatoon™.

Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create reasons to choose Nintendo for unique, family-friendly entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of everyone it touches.

A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

*Nintendo Switch 2 system must initiate GameShare session. Users who receive software via GameShare can only play the software during the session in which it was shared. Shared game will not be playable after the session ends. Nintendo Switch 2 and GameChat required for each user engaging in GameShare via GameChat. Internet, Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features, including GameChat. During the GameChat open-access period, GameChat can be used without a membership. Not available in all countries. Terms and GameChat requirements apply. support.nintendo.com

**Internet, Nintendo Switch Online membership and Nintendo Account required for online features, including GameChat. Compatible USB camera required for video features. Not available in all countries. Terms and GameChat requirements apply. support.nintendo.com Games, systems, memberships and some accessories sold separately. Until March 31, 2026, GameChat can be used without a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Afterwards, a Nintendo Switch Online membership will be required to use GameChat.

