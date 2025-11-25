Black Friday Beauty & Wellness: RENPHO Partners with Meaghan B. Murphy to Discuss Must-Have Picks with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Black Friday, lifestyle expert Meaghan B. Murphy is teaming up with RENPHO to spotlight some of the season’s most buzz-worthy wellness deals, perfect for gifting or upgrading your own routine.

From a pro-level LED light therapy mask beloved by beauty insiders to the #1 best-selling eye massager on Amazon and a therapist-informed foot massager built for total relief, RENPHO is delivering self-care at unbeatable holiday prices.

ARTEMIS LED Light Face Mask

This Black Friday, elevate your skincare routine with the RENPHO Rejuven Artemis LED Light Therapy Mask, a cult favorite among beauty insiders and influencers—now available for $179.99.

With 324 LEDs and a perfectly contoured design, it delivers professional-grade light therapy to every curve of your face and jaw!

Choose from three powerful modes: Red + Near-infrared, Blue + Near-infrared, and Mixed Light for total skin rejuvenation! See visible improvements in just 3 to 4 weeks, bringing luxury skincare effortlessly into your home.

Crafted from ultra-light, skin-friendly silicone, the mask ensures comfort and flexibility, allowing you to read, work, or relax during treatments. Protective eye cups provide added safety, making it the perfect gift for any skincare lover this holiday season.

Don’t miss this Black Friday opportunity to upgrade your skincare game. Search RENPHO Rejuven Artemis LED Light Therapy Mask on Amazon and start glowing today.

Eyeris 1 Eye Massager

Give your eyes the break they’ve been waiting for—just in time for Black Friday.

The Eyeris 1, Amazon’s #1 best-selling eye massager and a top-rated favorite, is back for the holiday season at an unbeatable $49.85, nearly $20 off the regular price. This highly acclaimed device combines gentle heat, soothing compression, vibration massage, and integrated music to help you relax, relieve stress, and improve sleep quality.



Perfect for anyone spending long hours on screens or dealing with puffiness, dryness, and eye fatigue, the Eyeris 1 is Carbonfree® Certified and designed for convenience with a foldable, travel-friendly build. Use it at home, at your desk, or on the go. With customizable massage modes and Bluetooth connectivity, it’s the ultimate self-care upgrade for the season.

Whether you’re gifting it or grabbing one for yourself, this is a Black Friday deal you don’t want to miss. Search RENPHO Eyeris 1 Eye Massager on Amazon and give your eyes the break they deserve.

RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager

Give your feet pro-level relief this holiday season, now at a Black Friday price of $80.67, from $149.97.

A customer favorite, the RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager is designed with insights from over 300 massage therapists, delivering deeper kneading, smarter compression, and a full 360° wrap for 30% more comfort. Each session can be customized with adjustable kneading, compression, and heat settings (up to 131°F) to improve circulation, ease soreness, and promote better sleep.

Engineered for durability and convenience, the RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager is FSA/HSA eligible, travel-ready, and built to avoid common issues found in traditional foot massagers. It fits up to men’s size 12 and targets the arch and heel for maximum relaxation—making it the perfect gift for anyone who needs daily relief.

Grab this Black Friday deal and give the gift of real comfort. Search RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager on Amazon.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of RENPHO.



About RENPHO:

Established in 2016, RENPHO was founded with a single vision: to improve lives and empower people worldwide - all through smart and simple healthy living solutions. Since its inception, RENPHO has created a robust ecosystem of technologically advanced lifestyle products, providing affordable, accessible solutions for anyone looking to embark upon a health, fitness, or wellness journey. Known for its state-of-the-art smart scales and powerful massage products, RENPHO has become not only a powerhouse in the health and wellness tech industry but also a leading innovator that continuously puts out carefully researched, thoughtfully crafted products echoing the company's mantra: Empower Your Wellness.

Media Contact:

Jonathon Baggia

Marketing Manager

jonathon@renpho.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82c4c4fe-6a68-44f1-89b9-d3ea6c487d1d



