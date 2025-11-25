SWAGG Bridges Physical Gold and Blockchain With Dynamic Price-Pegged Tokens

Singapore, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinstore is excited to announce the listing of SWAGG (SWAG GOLD), a groundbreaking Real World Asset (RWA) token fully backed by U.S. gold reserves. By combining the stability of physical gold with blockchain transparency, SWAGG offers a secure and reliable digital asset for investors seeking intrinsic value and protection against currency volatility





Gold-Backed Digital Currency: Stability Meets Transparency

SWAGG — short for “Secured With American Gold” (S.W.A.G.) — is a digital token pegged directly to gold. Each SWAGG token is backed 1:1 by one gram of gold, sourced from 50 million grams (50 metric tonnes) of USA Gold reserves held in designated U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) mining claims.

By linking every token to a specific quantity of physical gold, SWAGG ensures intrinsic value and trust, giving investors a tangible, inflation-resistant asset in the digital form.

Real-Time Price Linking for Dynamic Stability

The value of SWAGG tokens adjusts dynamically with the live global gold market price.

This unique mechanism combines:

Gold’s stability as a historically trusted store of value

Blockchain transparency for secure, verifiable ownership

Efficiency of digital transactions, allowing fast, borderless trading

In essence, SWAGG bridges the gap between traditional gold investment and modern digital finance, providing a hedge against inflation and currency volatility while leveraging blockchain technology for trust and accessibility.

About Swag Gold

SWAGG (SWAG GOLD) is a Real World Asset coin designed to bring physical gold into the digital era. Each token is fully backed by designated U.S. gold reserves and dynamically linked to live market prices, offering investors a stable, trusted, and transparent digital asset.

About Coinstore



Accessibility. Security. Equity.

As a leading global platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology, Coinstore seeks to build an ecosystem that grants everyone access to digital assets and blockchain technology. With over 10 million users worldwide, Coinstore aims to become the preferred cryptocurrency trading platform and digital service provider worldwide.

