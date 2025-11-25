Cayman Islands Director of Tourism Shares Why the Cayman Islands Is the Antidote to Stressful Vacations on YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As families brace for holiday travel chaos, the Cayman Islands is offering a welcome antidote: a vaCay that restores instead of exhausts. Recently, Rosa Harris, Director of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism conducted a satellite media tour in partnership with D S Simon Media to share how travelers can rediscover what vacation was truly meant to be, a stress-free, rejuvenating escape surrounded by natural beauty, world-class cuisine, and the warmth of Caymankind.

According to a new survey commissioned by the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, nearly 4 in 10 Americans say they come home from vacation feeling they need another one to recover. Cayman’s “vaCay” promise is designed to change that by offering travelers the simple luxury of time in a destination built for restoration rather than routine.

Located just an hour south of Miami, the Cayman Islands includes three unique islands, Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman, each offering something different: luxury and culture, adventure and diving, and serene seclusion.

“You do not have to overbook your schedule to have a meaningful vacation,” said Harris. “Take your time, enjoy the beach, explore at your own pace, and let the island work its magic. Our goal is for every visitor to leave feeling calm, recharged, and excited to come back again.”

Reaching the Cayman Islands has become easier than ever. Major airlines including United, Delta, American, and JetBlue are expanding nonstop service from key United States hubs this winter and spring. Travelers can also take a trip to the three-island destination via Cayman Airways, the national flag carrier of the Cayman Islands. Once on-island, visitors can enjoy a full calendar of cultural and culinary events. These include the world-renowned Cayman Cookout in January hosted by Chef Eric Ripert, CoCo Fest in February, which celebrates Caymanian food, craft, and culture, and music festivals such as Out of This World Music Fest and Capella Festival, perfect for concert-goers.

The Cayman Islands is known as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean and offers more than 200 restaurants. Visitors can enjoy everything from world-renowned fine dining to local seaside shacks where meals are meant to be savored, not rushed.

A range of new and forthcoming luxury accommodations is available, including the soon-to-open Grand Hyatt Grand Cayman Resort and Spa and ONE | GT. Beloved properties such as Sunshine Hotel and Suites are also receiving updates. Every experience is shaped by the warmth of Caymankind, which ensures that visitors feel instantly welcome.

Beyond the famous Seven Mile Beach, travelers can explore vibrant coral reefs, rare wildlife encounters, peaceful lagoons, and iconic experiences such as Stingray City. Whether planning a gourmet getaway, a family adventure, or a romantic escape, the Cayman Islands provides a unique combination of sophistication, comfort, and restorative calm that delivers the type of vacation travelers are craving for 2026 and beyond.

For itinerary ideas, planning resources, and everything you need to prepare for your Cayman Islands escape, visit visitcaymanislands.com .

BIO: About Rosa Harris:

Rosa Harris is the Director of the Cayman Islands Department of Tourism, and a recognized leader in the Caribbean tourism and hospitality sector. She is a Senior Level Executive with 25 years experience in management, business leadership, and working with Government Officials, Boards of Directors, Advertising Executives and Tourism Partners.

Director Harris serves on multiple boards and committees which help manage and shape the Cayman Islands’ tourism industry. She is the Chairman of the Public Transportation Board, the Hotel Licensing Board, and the Cayman Islands Hospitality School Council. She also serves as Deputy Chairman of the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame and is a board member of Cayman Airways and the Cayman Islands National Attractions Authority.

She is the immediate past chairman of the Board of Directors for the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), and she was pivotal in reinvigorating the organisation’s mission. Under the Cayman Islands’ tenure, the CTO added three new member countries and hired the first female Secretary-General and CEO for the organisation. In 2025, Director Harris was honoured with the Director of Tourism of the Year award at the annual Women in Caribbean Tourism Awards, part of CTO’s Caribbean Week. Director Harris has a BSc in Hotel Administration from the Cornell Peter and Stephanie Nolan School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University, and a Manchester Global MBA from Alliance Manchester Business School at The University of Manchester.

She was a recipient of the Governor’s Certificate and Badge of Honour in 2022 for her services to the Cayman Islands throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Voted the 2025 Director of Tourism of the Year by Caribbean Journal, Director Harris has led many global and regional initiatives with the Cayman Islands as a spotlight. In April 2025, Mrs Harris became an Executive Scholar in Strategy by successfully completing four Kellogg Executive Education Certifications at Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management.

Director Harris is a proud Caymanian, born and raised, and was the first recipient of the Cayman Islands Ministry of Tourism Scholarship.

