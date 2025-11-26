TTEC Expands Operations in Egypt Following Global Offshoring Summit Engagement

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced CX, today announced a major expansion of its Egypt operations following the 2025 Global Offshoring Summit in Cairo.

During the visit, TTEC Engage President John Abou participated in a Presidential Roundtable with global industry leaders, met with senior Egyptian government leaders including the Prime Minister of Egypt and Minister of ICT, and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) to support the company’s plan to scale its Cairo operations. Under the agreement, TTEC will expand its workforce by an additional 3,500 employees by 2029 to meet growing global client demand.

Expanding a Strategic Global Hub

TTEC first entered Egypt in 2023 and expanded again in early 2025 with the opening of its state-of-the-art facility in Maadi Technology Park. The site currently has over 500 employees who can support 11 languages — Arabic, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Dutch, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish, and Hebrew — and the workforce will continue to scale as client needs grow.

“Egypt has become an essential part of our global delivery network,” said Abou. “The strength of Egypt’s multilingual talent, combined with the support we’ve received from ITIDA and the Egyptian government, positions Cairo as a world-class hub for delivering the future of customer experience.”

Accelerating Egypt’s Digital Services Growth

TTEC’s Cairo facility enhances the company’s ability to deliver integrated omnichannel support — including voice, chat, social media, messaging, analytics, and back-office services. It also serves as an innovation hub for piloting next-generation CX technologies and AI-enabled solutions for global clients.

The expansion will create thousands of jobs across frontline support, operations, technology, data analysis, and quality assurance, supported by extensive training in AI tools, cloud systems, cybersecurity, and multilingual engagement.

“TTEC’s continued investment reinforces Egypt’s position as a leading destination for global offshoring and digital services,” said Eng. Ahmed Elzaher, CEO of ITIDA. "We look forward to deepening our partnership as TTEC scales its presence in Cairo. At ITIDA, we view each new center and every expansion as a commitment — a commitment to help it grow and ensure it unlocks its full potential.”

