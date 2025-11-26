Leaders from FF and FX Attend the Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit to Advance EAI Mobility Strategy in the Middle East; Delivery of First FX Super One Vehicle to Andrés Iniesta in Dubai Scheduled for November 27

FX has signed a strategic cooperation with RAK Innovation City to accelerate a new regional energy mobility ecosystem and plans to advance phase II expansion of its operations facility in Ras Al Khaimah.





RAS AL KHAIMAH, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFAI) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that Faraday Future and Faraday X (“FX”) attended and spoke at the recently held Ras Al Khaimah Investment & Business Summit in the United Arab Emirates. At the event, the companies showcased the flagship FF 91 2.0 and the first-class EAI-MPV, the FX Super One.



FF and FX announced that they will work with Ras Al Khaimah Innovation City to co-create an EAI intelligent mobility ecosystem, signaling a new phase in their Middle East Three-Pole strategy.

FF operates a regional manufacturing and operations center in the emirate. The facility spans 108,000 square feet across office space, an engineering workshop, and production center, and is designed to support production for both FF and FX vehicles. Through a combined approach of technology export and localized manufacturing, FF is accelerating the development of the new-energy mobility ecosystem in the Middle East.

The Company also announced that it plans to host its inaugural global FX vehicle delivery ceremony for the FX Super One on November 27 in Dubai, where it will deliver the first FX vehicle to global soccer superstar Andrés Iniesta.

Tin Mok, Head of FF UAE, stated that FF selected Ras Al Khaimah Innovation City as its Middle East base for its progressive and forward-looking strategic positioning. “Innovation City is the world’s first AI-driven free zone, with a focused strategy across Web3, digital assets, AI, and robotics. This reflects a deep understanding of future technological convergence,” Tin Mok said. “What is more appealing is that Innovation City stands out for its collaborative, business-friendly environment. It gives us confidence that this is the ideal stage to write the next chapter of our story.”

Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Innovation City, stated that the innate innovation DNA of FF and FX align closely with the positioning of Innovation City. He emphasized that FF and FX are among the most important innovation partners for the zone and expressed strong expectations for the joint growth ahead in this “city of innovation.”

Nabil Arnous, Chief Commercial Officer of Ras Al Khaimah Innovation City, noted that he appreciated FF and FX selecting Innovation City as the home for the production and operations of the FF 91 and FX Super One. “It shows a great vote of confidence in Innovation City and we looked forward to achieving even greater milestones together.”

At the event, FX and FF showcased its two flagship models, which represent their respective brands’ visions:

FX Super One — a First Class EAI-MPV for premium users in the UAE, creating an entirely new MPV category in the region; and FF 91 2.0 — FF’s Ultra TechLuxury flagship featuring the company’s top-tier technology and design, tailored for spire users.

The FX Super One was officially launched in Dubai on October 28, 2025. The FX Super One AIHER Max is priced at AED 309,000 in the Middle East market. Within 48 hours of launch, the model received three B2B paid pre-orders covering more than 200 units.

Faraday Future is a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company. Founded in 2014, the Company’s mission is to disrupt the automotive industry by creating a user-centric, technology-first, and smart driving experience. Faraday Future’s flagship model, the FF91, exemplifies its vision for luxury, innovation, and performance. The FX strategy aims to introduce mass production models equipped with state-of-the-art luxury technology similar to the FF 91, targeting a broader market with middle-to-low price range offerings. For more information, please visit https://www.ff.com/us/.

This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which include statements regarding future FX production, delivery and sales, as well as FF and/or FX expansion to additional international markets, are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include, among others: the Company’s ability to secure agreements with OEMs to sell FX vehicles in the UAE and elsewhere; the ability of OEMs and suppliers to timely delivery products and parts to the UAE; the Company's ability to homologate FX vehicles for sale in the Middle East and elsewhere; the Company’s ability to secure the necessary funding to execute on the FX strategy, which will be substantial; and the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial position. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and Form 10-Q filed on August 19, 2025, and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

