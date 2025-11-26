Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
26 November 2025

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:25 November 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:19,257
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):443.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):452.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):451.679545

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 2,364,267 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 114,566,163 have voting rights and 1,781,640 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information re the Share Buybacks:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE19,257451.679545

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
651446.0008:03:55LSE  
11445.0008:49:05LSE  
195445.0008:49:05LSE  
130443.0010:44:54LSE  
17443.0010:44:54LSE  
195444.0010:48:18LSE  
195445.0010:55:25LSE  
206447.0011:40:54LSE  
20446.0012:24:07LSE  
175446.0012:24:07LSE  
242449.5012:44:21LSE  
195448.5013:35:13LSE  
199447.5014:29:26LSE  
410451.5014:59:33LSE  
195452.0015:16:27LSE  
195452.0015:26:37LSE  
423452.5015:40:21LSE  
141452.5015:40:21LSE  
127452.5015:40:21LSE  
302452.5015:40:22LSE  
420452.5015:40:22LSE  
201452.5015:40:22LSE  
201452.5015:40:22LSE  
201452.5015:40:22LSE  
201452.5015:40:22LSE  
64452.5015:40:22LSE  
137452.5015:40:22LSE  
201452.5015:40:24LSE  
52452.5015:40:25LSE  
149452.5015:40:25LSE  
201452.5015:40:25LSE  
13452.5015:40:25LSE  
188452.5015:40:25LSE  
201452.5015:40:25LSE  
201452.5015:40:25LSE  
201452.5015:40:25LSE  
63452.5015:40:25LSE  
138452.5015:40:25LSE  
167452.5015:41:16LSE  
56452.5015:41:16LSE  
67452.5015:41:16LSE  
237452.5015:41:16LSE  
438452.5015:41:17LSE  
434452.5015:41:17LSE  
201452.5015:41:17LSE  
201452.5015:41:17LSE  
47452.5015:41:17LSE  
154452.5015:41:17LSE  
404452.5015:41:18LSE  
405452.5015:41:19LSE  
201452.5015:41:19LSE  
201452.5015:41:19LSE  
206452.5015:41:20LSE  
404452.5015:41:20LSE  
201452.5015:41:20LSE  
201452.5015:41:20LSE  
17452.5015:41:20LSE  
184452.5015:41:20LSE  
201452.5015:41:20LSE  
115452.5015:41:22LSE  
143452.5015:41:22LSE  
43452.5015:41:22LSE  
72452.5015:41:22LSE  
294452.5015:42:53LSE  
88452.5015:42:53LSE  
48452.5015:42:53LSE  
402452.5015:42:54LSE  
457452.5015:42:55LSE  
201452.5015:42:55LSE  
201452.5015:42:55LSE  
32452.5015:42:55LSE  
169452.5015:42:55LSE  
201452.5015:42:55LSE  
248452.5015:42:55LSE  
460452.5015:42:56LSE  
201452.5015:42:57LSE  
432452.5015:42:57LSE  
403452.5015:42:58LSE  
163452.5015:42:58LSE  
264452.5016:10:03LSE  
441452.5016:10:04LSE  
452452.5016:10:05LSE  
201452.5016:10:05LSE  
201452.5016:10:05LSE  
36452.5016:10:05LSE  
165452.5016:10:05LSE  
201452.5016:10:05LSE  
242452.5016:10:05LSE  
439452.5016:10:06LSE  
201452.5016:10:06LSE  
157452.5016:10:07LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

