Nokia and Telefónica Germany agree 5-year RAN deal to advance 5G expansion

Nokia to modernize Telefónica Germany’s radio access network and deploy advanced Cloud RAN solutions, driving 5G expansion and sustainable digitalization across Germany.

26 November 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced a new 5-year contract extension with its strategic partner, Telefónica Germany (Telefónica) to modernize and upgrade its nationwide radio access network until 2030. The agreement includes Nokia’s advanced Cloud RAN solutions and supports Telefónica’s ambitions for rapid 5G expansion and sustainable digitalization across Germany, and delivering premium customer experiences. Nokia’s AI-powered solutions will also support Telefónica’s move to transform its operations and network performance using AI.

Under the agreement, Nokia will supply its energy-efficient and AI-ready AirScale Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio, including Habrok Massive MIMO radios for the n78 spectrum band, Pandion multi-band remote radio heads, and AirScale Radio small cell solutions. These technologies will ensure comprehensive coverage and seamless indoor connectivity while driving efficiency and scalability. Additionally, Nokia will provide its latest baseband solutions to enhance Telefónica’s 5G network performance and reliability.

The deployment will also feature Nokia’s Interleaved Passive Active Antenna (IPAA+) solution to simplify site design and accelerate 5G rollout. The contract includes maintenance and network optimization services.

Telefónica will continue to use Nokia’s AI-powered network management solution, MantaRay NM, which supports purpose-built RAN and Cloud RAN, including data center hardware and cloud infrastructure. It provides comprehensive operation and maintenance capabilities for network elements in core, radio, and transport networks, both for managing physical network elements as well as virtualized network functions. This is the first step towards an ambition shared by both companies to evolve Telefónica’s network to automation level 4 through AI-powered orchestration solutions

"We’re proud to extend our partnership with Telefónica Germany as we help them strengthen their performance, efficiency, and customer experience across their 5G network. With Nokia’s anyRAN software, AirScale baseband, and autonomous network platforms, Telefónica is also positioned for long-term competitiveness as the AI Supercycle takes hold,” said Justin Hotard, President and CEO of Nokia.



“Nokia has been a trusted partner in our journey to deliver the best network experience for our customers. This contract extension reflects our shared commitment to advancing 5G technology and creating a more connected and sustainable Germany,” said Matthias Sauder, Director Networks, O2 Telefónica.

