26 November 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 19 – 25 November 2025:

Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 3,663,500 971,068,336 19 November 2025 22,000 204.33 4,495,260 20 November 2025 20,000 206.46 4,129,200 21 November 2025 20,000 207.58 4,151,600 24 November 2025 18,000 212.81 3,830,580 25 November 2025 15,000 216.27 3,244,050 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 3,758,500 990,919,026

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,205,356 B shares corresponding to 1.99 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 19 – 25 November 2025 is enclosed.

