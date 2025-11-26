ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Release no. 67 – 2025
26 November 2025

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 19 – 25 November 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]3,663,500 971,068,336
19 November 202522,000204.334,495,260
20 November 202520,000206.464,129,200
21 November 202520,000207.584,151,600
24 November 202518,000212.813,830,580
25 November 202515,000216.273,244,050
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)3,758,500 990,919,026

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,205,356 B shares corresponding to 1.99 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 19 – 25 November 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

