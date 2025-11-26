Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 67 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
26 November 2025
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 19 – 25 November 2025:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|3,663,500
|971,068,336
|19 November 2025
|22,000
|204.33
|4,495,260
|20 November 2025
|20,000
|206.46
|4,129,200
|21 November 2025
|20,000
|207.58
|4,151,600
|24 November 2025
|18,000
|212.81
|3,830,580
|25 November 2025
|15,000
|216.27
|3,244,050
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|3,758,500
|990,919,026
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 4,205,356 B shares corresponding to 1.99 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 19 – 25 November 2025 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
Attachments