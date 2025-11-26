Multitude AG: Chief Executive Officer Antti Kumpulainen, Acquisition
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
26. Nov 2025 / 12:30 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
|Title
|Chief Executive Officer
|First name
|Antti
|Last name
|Kumpulainen
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Leadership Team
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Multitude AG
b) LEI
|74370078YLPFWHE33716
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument
|Type
|Share
|ISIN
|CH1398992755
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6.05, EUR
|4,380.2, EUR
|6.05, EUR
|84.7, EUR
|6.05, EUR
|7,635.1, EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|6.05, EUR
|12,100, EUR
e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)
|25.11.2025
f) Place of the transaction
|XETRA, XETR
End of message
GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.
Archive at www.globenewswire.com
|Language
|English
|Company
|Multitude AG
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Internet
|https://www.multitude.com/