Multitude Group: financial calendar for 2026

 | Source: Multitude AG Multitude AG

Zug, 18 December 2025 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) announces the following publication dates of the Group’s financial reports in 2026, as well as the Annual General Meeting: 

Dates Event
10.02.2026 Silent Period 10.02.2026 – 11.03.2026 
12.03.2026Multitude AG: 2025 preliminary results 
19.03.2026 Pareto Securities’ 15th Annual Nordic Corporate Bond Conference 
26.03.2026 Multitude AG: full year 2025 results
26.03.2026 Multitude Bank p.l.c.: full year 2025 results 
26.03.2026 Multitude Capital Oyj: full year 2025 results 
21.04.2026 Silent Period 21.04.2026 – 20.05.2026 
24.04.2026 Multitude AG: Annual General Meeting
21.05.2026 Multitude AG: Q1 2026 results 
14.07.2026Silent Period 14.07.2026 – 12.08.2026 
13.08.2026Multitude AG: H1 2026 results 
13.08.2026Multitude Bank p.l.c: H1 2026 results 
13.08.2026Multitude Capital Oyj: H1 2026 results 
31.08.2026EF Equity Forum: German Fall Conference
13.10.2026Silent Period 13.10.2026 – 11.11.2026 
12.11.2026Multitude AG: 9M 2026 results 
23.11.2026 - 24.11.2026German Equity Forum 2026


Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning
Head of IR and Treasury
Phone: +46733583171
E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com  
 

About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 274 million euros in 2024. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'. www.multitude.com


