Multitude Group: financial calendar for 2026

Zug, 18 December 2025 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) announces the following publication dates of the Group’s financial reports in 2026, as well as the Annual General Meeting:

Dates Event 10.02.2026 Silent Period 10.02.2026 – 11.03.2026 12.03.2026 Multitude AG: 2025 preliminary results 19.03.2026 Pareto Securities’ 15th Annual Nordic Corporate Bond Conference 26.03.2026 Multitude AG: full year 2025 results 26.03.2026 Multitude Bank p.l.c.: full year 2025 results 26.03.2026 Multitude Capital Oyj: full year 2025 results 21.04.2026 Silent Period 21.04.2026 – 20.05.2026 24.04.2026 Multitude AG: Annual General Meeting 21.05.2026 Multitude AG: Q1 2026 results 14.07.2026 Silent Period 14.07.2026 – 12.08.2026 13.08.2026 Multitude AG: H1 2026 results 13.08.2026 Multitude Bank p.l.c: H1 2026 results 13.08.2026 Multitude Capital Oyj: H1 2026 results 31.08.2026 EF Equity Forum: German Fall Conference 13.10.2026 Silent Period 13.10.2026 – 11.11.2026 12.11.2026 Multitude AG: 9M 2026 results 23.11.2026 - 24.11.2026 German Equity Forum 2026





Contact:

Adam Hansson Tönning

Head of IR and Treasury

Phone: +46733583171

E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com



About Multitude AG:

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 274 million euros in 2024. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'. www.multitude.com