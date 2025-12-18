Multitude Group: financial calendar for 2026

Zug, 18 December 2025 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) announces the following publication dates of the Group’s financial reports in 2026, as well as the Annual General Meeting:
|Dates
|Event
|10.02.2026
|Silent Period 10.02.2026 – 11.03.2026
|12.03.2026
|Multitude AG: 2025 preliminary results
|19.03.2026
|Pareto Securities’ 15th Annual Nordic Corporate Bond Conference
|26.03.2026
|Multitude AG: full year 2025 results
|26.03.2026
|Multitude Bank p.l.c.: full year 2025 results
|26.03.2026
|Multitude Capital Oyj: full year 2025 results
|21.04.2026
|Silent Period 21.04.2026 – 20.05.2026
|24.04.2026
|Multitude AG: Annual General Meeting
|21.05.2026
|Multitude AG: Q1 2026 results
|14.07.2026
|Silent Period 14.07.2026 – 12.08.2026
|13.08.2026
|Multitude AG: H1 2026 results
|13.08.2026
|Multitude Bank p.l.c: H1 2026 results
|13.08.2026
|Multitude Capital Oyj: H1 2026 results
|31.08.2026
|EF Equity Forum: German Fall Conference
|13.10.2026
|Silent Period 13.10.2026 – 11.11.2026
|12.11.2026
|Multitude AG: 9M 2026 results
|23.11.2026 - 24.11.2026
|German Equity Forum 2026
Contact:
Adam Hansson Tönning
Head of IR and Treasury
Phone: +46733583171
E-Mail: adam.tonning@multitude.com
About Multitude AG:
Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 274 million euros in 2024. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'. www.multitude.com