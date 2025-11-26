New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Surpasses $19M Raised as Phase 6 Approaches 100% Allocation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is moving through its presale faster than many expected. The project has now raised more than $19 million, and Phase 6 is almost at full allocation. Only a small part of the supply remains at the current price, and demand is climbing each day. This acceleration shows how much attention the project is attracting as it approaches a major stage in its roadmap.





The recent growth did not happen by luck or hype. It comes from a mix of steady development, clear updates, and rising interest from the crypto community. As more buyers join, the remaining tokens in Phase 6 continue to shrink, creating a sense of urgency across the market.

Presale Growth and Current Stage

Mutuum Finance began its presale in early 2025 with a starting token price of $0.01. Since then, the price has increased to $0.035 in Phase 6. This is a 250% rise before the token has even launched. Each stage sold out before moving to the next one, which shows strong and consistent interest.

Phase 6 is now close to 100% allocation. The presale has reached the end of one of its most active stages, and the speed of this phase is notable. Many traders are watching it closely because once Phase 6 ends, the next stage raises the price again. The official launch price is set at $0.06, which is why buyers treat Phase 6 as one of the last chances to secure MUTM under $0.04. With over $19 million already raised, the project stands out as one of the fastest-growing new cryptocurrencies launches of the year.

Holder Growth and Community Expansion

Mutuum Finance has also seen rapid community growth. The project now has over 18,500 holders. The increasing number of participants highlights rising interest from early adopters and new buyers who are entering the presale for the first time.

This growth is not limited to one region. The project is gathering attention globally across several crypto communities, with new holders joining every day. The combination of low entry price, visible progress, and clear structure plays a key role in this expansion.

The total supply of MUTM is 4 billion tokens. Out of this supply, 45.5% is dedicated to the presale. This equals 1.82 billion tokens available during all presale phases.

Over 800 million tokens have been sold so far. The remaining share of Phase 6 is now very small. This creates strong FOMO because early buyers understand that once Phase 6 hits 100%, the price moves closer to the launch level of $0.06.

The supply structure is transparent. Buyers can see how much is sold, how much is left, and which part of the supply belongs to each stage. This clarity has helped build trust and confidence during the presale.

Simple Payment Access

Another feature that helped the presale move quickly is the easy payment system. Buyers can purchase MUTM with card payments. This removes barriers for users who prefer quick transactions without extra steps. The simple access played a major role in attracting a wide mix of participants, from new traders to experienced investors.





Mutuum Finance aims to create a reliable lending and borrowing ecosystem on-chain. The project focuses on a clean and transparent structure that lets users supply assets and earn yield, or borrow with collateral.

Lenders receive mtTokens when they supply assets. These mtTokens increase in value as interest builds in the main liquidity pool. Borrowers open positions using collateral and follow clear loan-to-value rules. If a position becomes unsafe, the system triggers liquidation through smart contracts.

This model keeps the platform simple, stable, and secure. Everything runs on-chain, with no central control. The goal is to build a system that can scale while staying transparent for all users.

The project also plans a buy-and-distribute model. Part of the protocol’s revenue will be used to buy MUTM on the open market and then distribute it to users who stake mtTokens. This feature supports long-term token demand.

Security and Roadmap Progress

Security remains a major part of Mutuum Finance’s roadmap. The project completed a full Halborn Security audit review as part of its development stage. This audit helps confirm that the core structure of the protocol matches the safety levels expected for a DeFi lending platform.

Mutuum Finance is now deep into Roadmap Phase 2. This phase covers development of smart contracts, backend systems, risk models, liquidation controls, and analytics tools. The progress has been steady, and the team continues to release updates as elements of the protocol advance.

Approaching Q4 2025 V1 Launch

One of the strongest drivers of FOMO is the upcoming V1 release. The project confirmed that its V1 protocol will launch on Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This version will include the core lending pool, mtToken functions, the debt token, and the liquidation bot. It will also support ETH and USDT as initial lending and collateral assets.

This update shows that Mutuum Finance is not just a presale token. It is moving toward a working product that will allow users to test its features on-chain. Because of this, many early buyers see Phase 6 as a limited window before the testnet goes live.

Final Momentum as Phase 6 Nears Completion

Phase 6 is entering its final moments. The presale allocation is nearly gone, and the next stage brings another price increase. As more buyers join, the remaining tokens continue to disappear.

The project has already reached more than $19 million in funding. Holder growth continues at a fast rate. The development roadmap is moving toward the V1 release in Q4 2025. All these factors create strong momentum around Mutuum Finance as it prepares for the final phases of its presale.

Mutuum Finance is shaping up as one of the most active new DeFi crypto launches of the year. With Phase 6 close to full allocation and the V1 launch approaching, the current moment stands out as one of the most important in the project’s timeline so far.