OTC Markets Group Welcomes Erdene Resource Development Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Erdene Resource Development Corp. (TSX: ERD; OTCQX: ERDCF), a Canadian-based resource company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Erdene Resource Development Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Erdene Resource Development Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “ERDCF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Peter Akerley, Erdene’s President and CEO comments, “Graduating to the OTCQX Market is a natural progression for Erdene to allow for a broader U.S. shareholder base to participate in our our growth as we produce gold from our high-grade, low-cost Bayan Khundii mine and aggressively explore in the region to expand the mine’s life and eventually become a multi-mine, multi-commodity mining company.”

About Erdene Resource Development Corp.

Erdene Resource Development Corp is a Canadian-based resource company producing gold at the high-grade, low-cost Bayan Khundii Gold Mine in underexplored and highly prospective Mongolia. The Company is also engaged in the exploration and development of precious metals and mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company's projects consists of Bayan Khundii, Altan Nar, Zuun Mod, and Khuvyn Khar. The Bayan Khundii and Altan Nar project is located within the Tian-Shan copper-gold belt in southwest Mongolia from the Chinese border city of Ceke. The Zuun Mod project is located within 200 kilometers of China's border in Mongolia's Bayankhongor Province. The Khuvyn Khar copper-silver project is located on the Zuun Mod property, approximately 2.2 kilometers northwest of the Zuun Mod molybdenum-copper porphyry deposit.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

