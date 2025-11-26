Americold Named 2025 GRESB Sector Leader for Sustainability Excellence

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold, a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services, today announced it has been named a 2025 GRESB Sector Leader in the Americas, Industrial category through the GRESB Real Estate Assessment Standing Investments Benchmark. This achievement places Americold among the top-performing companies for sustainability performance.

“GRESB Sector Leaders exemplify success in action,” said Sebastien Roussotte, CEO, GRESB. “They set the pace for the industry, translating strong governance and operational excellence into real-world performance and long-term value.”

The GRESB Sector Leader Awards recognize real estate and infrastructure organizations that set the benchmark for sustainability leadership within their sectors. Americold achieved this distinction by embedding sustainability into its operations and advancing environmental initiatives across its global network.

“This achievement is a testament to our global teams’ commitment to creating a safer, more reliable, and environmentally responsible cold chain,” said Bryan Verbarendse, President, Americas, Americold. “Through strategic investments and innovative practices, we are delivering efficiency and resilience for our customers and communities.”

Americold’s approach integrates sustainability principles into every aspect of its business from governance and risk management to improvements in energy efficiency, emissions reduction, water stewardship, and waste minimization across its asset portfolio.

“Each year, GRESB raises the bar on sustainability standards, and Americold consistently meets the challenge,” said Brian Dunn, Senior Vice President, Facilities & Engineering. “This recognition underscores the progress we’ve made in advancing energy efficiency and operational excellence.”

GRESB is the leading global sustainability and resilience benchmark for real assets, widely used by institutional investors and rating agencies to evaluate risk and performance. Sector Leaders represent excellence in governance and operational performance, setting the pace for sustainable investment and long-term value creation.

To learn more about Americold’s sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.americold.com/sustainability.

About Americold

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, with a more than 120-year legacy of innovation and reliability. With more than 230 facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America – totaling approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet – Americold ensures the safe, efficient movement of refrigerated products worldwide.

Our facilities are an integral part of the global food supply chain, connecting producers, processors, distributors, and retailers with tailored, value-added services supported by responsive and reliable supply chains. Leveraging deep industry expertise, smart technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers world-class service that creates lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve. Visit www.americold.com to learn more.

About GRESB

GRESB is your strategic partner for sustainable investments across real assets and climate-critical industries. Together, we help you build more resilient, efficient, and financially attractive portfolios for long-term success. Learn more at GRESB.com.

