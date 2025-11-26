Corbin Advisors Releases 2025 ESG White Paper: “The Pragmatic Sustainability Era: Aligning Purpose, Performance, and Value”  

FARMINGTON, Conn., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbin Advisors, a leading strategic investor relations and investor communications advisory firm, today announced the release of its latest thought leadership: “The Pragmatic Sustainability Era: Aligning Purpose, Performance, and Value.” The report, grounded in Corbin’s proprietary research, explores how sustainability has evolved from a communications exercise to a core management discipline anchored in financial materiality, governance, and long-term value creation.

Drawing on Corbin’s Biennial Global Sustainability Survey and relevant broad-based Voice of Investor® research, the white paper captures how companies and investors are aligning purpose and performance in a more disciplined, pragmatic ESG era.

Key Findings



Recalibration, Not Retreat: While external communications have become more measured in specific areas, 97% of corporates report that momentum on internal sustainability initiatives is holding or strengthening

While external communications have become more measured in specific areas, 97% of corporates report that momentum on internal sustainability initiatives is holding or strengthening Governance Anchors Analysis: 68% of investors reaffirm that Governance is the most important ESG pillar, with the need for high-quality environmental data amid new reporting requirements

68% of investors reaffirm that Governance is the most important ESG pillar, with the need for high-quality environmental data amid new reporting requirements Focus on Value Creation: 55% of investors believe companies integrating ESG into strategy will outperform in the long term — up sharply from 39% in 2023 — with an additional 10% seeing value in the medium term

55% of investors believe companies integrating ESG into strategy will outperform in the long term — up sharply from 39% in 2023 — with an additional 10% seeing value in the medium term Disconnect on Alpha: 51% of investors now see ESG as a contributor to alpha and total shareholder return, up from 29%; this compares to just 16% of corporates, down from 33% in 2023





“Over the past two decades, sustainability has evolved much like other investment factors that shape modern capital markets. What hasn’t changed is its core purpose: driving long-term value and responsible stewardship,” said Rebecca Corbin, Founder and CEO of Corbin Advisors. “As expectations, data, and methodologies continue to mature, ESG frameworks remain fundamentally about materiality – understanding risk, identifying opportunity, and supporting sustainable outperformance. Investors see the role of ESG as supporting alpha, while corporate leaders are embedding sustainability into governance, data systems, and strategy, even if they are taking a more measured approach to external communication. Where we see the greatest opportunity is for companies to communicate business materiality with specificity and authority by linking efforts to actual benefits, performance, and value creation.”

The thought leadership publication concludes with a Pragmatic Sustainability Playbook: Strategy for the Next Era, which outlines five imperatives for 2026 and beyond — from anchoring sustainability in enterprise value to preparing for technology governance as a next frontier — all designed to help corporates and investors align on measurable impact.

