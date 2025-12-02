Corbin Advisors Advances Growth Strategy

Appoints Michael Becker as Vice President, Head of Sales & Marketing, unifying global business development and brand strategy to accelerate growth and deepen client impact





FARMINGTON, Conn., Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbin Advisors, a leading strategic investor relations and investor communications advisory firm, today announced the promotion of Michael Becker to Vice President, Head of Sales & Marketing. This expanded leadership role reflects Corbin’s continued investment in strengthening its global commercial development strategy, elevating its industry-leading brand, and supporting the firm’s next era of growth by delivering exceptional value to clients.

A globally recognized business leader with more than 25 years of experience in strategy, partnerships, commercial operations, and investor relations, Mr. Becker has been instrumental in enabling Corbin’s continued success since joining the firm as Vice President, Growth. His expanded mandate brings together business development, marketing, and brand positioning under a unified commercial function, enabling greater integration, efficiency, and market impact.

“Michael is a transformative leader whose deep industry expertise, strategic vision, and track record of building high-performing global organizations make him exceptionally well suited for this expanded position,” said Rebecca Corbin, Founder and CEO. “His understanding of our industry and client value proposition coupled with his ability to accelerate growth has already had a meaningful impact on our business. As we continue to scale, Michael’s leadership of our sales and marketing function will be essential in expanding our reach and driving sustained value for our clients and for Corbin.”

“I am honored to step into this new role and help lead Corbin’s next era of growth,” said Michael Becker. “Corbin Advisors has built a reputation for strategic excellence, trusted partnership, and meaningful client outcomes. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to deepen client relationships, further strengthen our commercial engine, and advance our position in the market.”

As Vice President, Head of Sales & Marketing, Mr. Becker joins the firm’s Senior Leadership Team and will play a central role in expanding Corbin’s market presence, driving value-added growth, and stewarding the firm’s North Star of Outperformance Built on Trust®.

Prior to joining Corbin, Mr. Becker spent 24 years at Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, where he served in a series of senior leadership roles, most recently as Executive Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives. During his tenure at Business Wire, he led international sales, strategic and channel partnerships, and commercial operations across key global markets, and played a central role in building and scaling the company’s regulatory disclosure and compliance solutions.

Corbin Advisors has earned a reputation as an industry leader and is an award-winning employer of choice, recognized for its differentiated value proposition, values-based leadership, and commitment to creating exceptional client and employee experiences. The firm continues its trajectory of expansion, fueled by innovative research, best-in-class execution, and a caring, high-performing team of experts driven by passion and excellence.

About Corbin Advisors

Corbin Advisors is a strategic investor relations and investor communications advisory firm with a track record of supporting our publicly traded clients in creating sustained shareholder value. Our approach leverages decades of Voice of Investor® (VOI) research and data-driven insights; capital markets expertise and deep best practice knowledge; and a proven playbook and passion for client outperformance. We are a trusted advisor and partner to boards of directors, executive leaders, and investor relations professionals, serving a broad range of companies globally across sectors, sizes, and situations. Through defining the standard of excellence and challenging conventional thinking, we enable our clients to boldly differentiate their equity brand, maximize valuation, and build more durable franchises.

Corbin Advisors. Outperformance Built on Trust®.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f022bcc9-8f83-4da4-8baa-2b1c0dcf7ab7

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.