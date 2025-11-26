Oncolytic Virus CDMO Services Market to Reach USD 1734.41 Million, at 15.25% CAGR by 2035

Ottawa, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oncolytic virus CDMO services market size is calculated at USD 483.49 million in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 1734.41 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 15.25% for the forecasted period.

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the market share 40% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034.

By service type, the upstream manufacturing segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

By service type, the downstream manufacturing segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

By virus type, the adenovirus segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By virus type, the herpes simplex virus (HSV) segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during 2025-2034.

By therapeutic area, the melanoma segment led the oncolytic virus CDMO services market in 2024.

By therapeutic area, the glioblastoma segment is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end-user, the biotechnology companies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the predicted timeframe.

Emphasis on Combination Therapies: How are the Latest Efforts Revolutionizing Oncolytic Viruses?

Day by day, the globe is facing a huge burden of cancer instances, especially among the ageing population, for which researchers are fostering the production of oncolytic viruses for cancer therapy with the major contribution of expertise and facilities. The oncolytic virus CDMO services market is further propelled by ongoing technological breakthroughs in delivery systems, the growth of combination therapies with immune checkpoint inhibitors, and supportive regulatory frameworks. Nowadays, scientists are accelerating the development of viruses with targeted therapies, and combination therapies, such as onCARlytics (CF33-CD19), can be used in conjunction with CAR-T cells and other immunotherapies to target solid tumours.

What are the Key Drivers Involved in the Market Expansion?

In this era, numerous pharmaceutical and biotech companies are greatly outsourcing the complex manufacturing of oncolytic viruses to specialized CDMOs to foster research and development and to handle expenditures more efficiently. Whereas, persistent major investments and funding in the oncolytic virus area are further assisting progression and demand for relevant CDMO services.

What are the Trends in the Oncolytic Virus CDMO Services Market?

In November 2025, Matica Biotechnology, Inc., a major viral vector CDMO specializing in advanced therapies, partnered with Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. to boost Calidi's project toward IND.

In May 2025, TILT Biotherapeutics, a biotechnology company, secured $25.6 million in Series B funding to expand the advancement of their Phase 2 clinical trial for TILT-123, targeting platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian cancer.

In November 2025, Genezen, a vital viral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), and Humane Genomics, a biotechnology company developing oncolytic viral therapies, collaborated for process transfer and cGMP manufacturing of HGI627.



What is the Emerging Challenge in the Oncolytic Virus CDMO Services Market?

The maintenance of quality, the difficulties of production during the scaling up of these biological products, as well as navigating stringent regulatory compliance, and the increased spending on development and manufacturing, are creating hurdles in the market.

Regional Analysis

What Made North America Dominant in the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share by 40% of the market. In this region, especially in the US and Canada, a rise in the number of clinical trials for oncolytic virus therapies is increasingly demanding particular production assistance for the testing of the safety and efficiency of novel treatments. Recently, the California-based Calidi Biotherapeutics received the FDA fast track designation for its oncolytic virus candidate, CLD-201, for use in combination therapy. Whereas, KaliVir Immunotherapeutics launched a novel state-of-the-art GMP cleanroom facility to produce its pipeline of oncolytic viruses and successfully implemented an inaugural manufacturing run for its main clinical candidate, VET3-TGI.

How did the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand rapidly in the oncolytic virus CDMO services market. Ongoing developments in treatments and clinical trials are fostering the overall growth of the market, such as in March 2025, when Zhejiang University developed VG161, a modified virus for expressing four immune-boosting cytokines. This has shown promising results in the inhibition of tumor growth and reversing immunotherapy resistance. Moreover, Binhui Biotechnology engineered OH2, an oncolytic virus therapy to treat melanomas.

Oncolytic Virus CDMO Services Market: Companies Overview

Company Headquarters Key Offering Catalent Inc. (2007) Tampa, Florida, at 101 East Kennedy Boulevard. This mainly facilitates expertise in live virus and viral-like particle (VLP) manufacturing, using advanced technologies, including iCELLis® fixed-bed bioreactors. Lonza Group (1897) Basel, Switzerland, particularly at Muenchensteinerstrasse 38. This explores process development, cGMP manufacturing, and regulatory support, with specific capabilities in viral vector production, improvements, and analytical testing. WuXi AppTec (2000) Shanghai, China. A vital leader offers a full spectrum of support for oncolytic virus development through its WuXi Biology and WuXi ATU (AppTec Tianjin) divisions.

Segmental Insights

By Service Type Analysis

The upstream manufacturing segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. The expanding cell and gene therapy sector, with substantial advances in single-use bioreactors, enhanced cell culture techniques, and improved transfection solutions, is fueling the upstream manufacturing. Current notable efforts are the rise of scalable suspension cell cultures, the use of serum-free/chemically defined media, and the development of viruses to achieve increased production outcomes and accelerated tumor selectivity/efficacy.

On the other hand, the downstream manufacturing segment will expand rapidly. The emergence of stricter regulatory guidelines that utilise strong downstream processes with deeper documentation for a feasible transition from development to commercial manufacturing, and for ensuring product quality and safety, is driving the market progression. Alongside, leaders are stepping into scalable, robust, and GMP-compliant processes, often using membrane chromatography and tangential flow filtration (TFF) to substitute traditional methods, such as ultracentrifugation, and using specific companies that offer these contract services.

By Virus Type Analysis

Why did the Adenovirus Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the adenovirus segment captured a major share of the oncolytic virus CDMO services market. This era is leveraging the expansion of capabilities for late-stage and commercial manufacturing, advanced viral vector designs, and the use of platforms that offer faster communication and problem-solving for complex projects. Recently, Vibalogics explored private equity investment, while others like Batavia Biosciences escalated collaborations to increase timelines for clients evolving novel oncolytic adenoviruses.

However, the herpes simplex virus (HSV) segment is estimated to expand fastest. One of the unique advantages of this virus type is that it can penetrate the blood-brain barrier for central nervous system tumors. These days, players are putting effort into developing second-generation oHSVs with accelerated tumor selectivity, replication effectiveness, and immunogenicity, often by arming them with therapeutic transgenes.

By Therapeutic Area Analysis

How did the Melanoma Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The melanoma segment held a dominant share of the oncolytic virus CDMO services market in 2024. A significant driver is the rising clinical success and regulatory approvals of oncolytic viruses, especially for melanoma, which is impacting the overall manufacturing. The latest developments include more efficacious clinical trials for viruses, such as coxsackievirus and adenovirus, often as combination therapies with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) for patients who are refractory to current treatments.

Moreover, the glioblastoma segment is predicted to register the fastest growth. Oncolytic viruses are considered immunotherapy, which has the ability to alter the highly immunosuppressive GBM tumor microenvironment into an immune-active state. Prominent efforts by researchers in the exploration of solutions to load viruses into carrier cells, like human neural progenitor cells (hPSCs), to assist them in penetrating the BBB and resisting systemic immunity, as executed with the oncolytic virus CF17.

By End-user Analysis

Which End-user Dominated the Oncolytic Virus CDMO Services Market in 2024?

In 2024, the pharmaceutical companies segment held the biggest share of the market. These companies are stepping into the conversion of fixed capital expenditures into variable expenses by outsourcing to CDMOs, which enable them to handle spending more flexibly. Currently, CDMOs are utilising AI-enabled discovery, emerging new virus platforms, such as vesicular stomatitis virus (VSV) and arenaviruses, and highlighting manufacturing limitations.

On the other hand, the biotechnology companies segment is anticipated to grow rapidly. Ongoing breakthroughs in genetic engineering, viral platform development, and manufacturing techniques are encouraging oncolytic viruses as more viable and scalable. In the last few days, KaliVir Immunotherapeutics' vaccinia virus platform and Oncolytics Biotech's pelareorep have shown robustness in clinical trials by boosting immune responses in hard-to-treat cancers.

Recent Developments in the Oncolytic Virus CDMO Services Market

In November 2025, KaliVir Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, made a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Roche to study VET3-TGI, a new colytic immunotherapy.

In May 2025, Tilt Biotherapeutics raised €22.6 million ($25.6 million) in a series B to unveil its experimental oncolytic adenovirus therapy in a Phase II trial for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (PROC).

Oncolytic Virus CDMO Services Market Key Players List

Catalent Inc.

Lonza Group

WuXi AppTec

Brammer Bio (Thermo Fisher)

Curia (formerly AMRI)

Cobra Biologics

Vigene Biosciences

Oxford Biomedica

REGENXBIO

Oncolytics Biotech

Viralgen Vector Core

Avidity Biosciences

GenScript Biotech

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Asymchem

Sarepta Therapeutics

MeiraGTx

BioVectra

AGC Biologics

CleanCap Technologies

Segments Covered in the Report

By Service Type

Upstream Manufacturing

Virus Strain Development

Cell Line Development

Virus Amplification & Production

Downstream Manufacturing

Purification & Concentration

Formulation & Fill-Finish

Analytical & Quality Control Services

Potency & Titer Testing

Impurity Testing

Sterility & Safety Testing

Others

By Virus Type

Adenovirus

Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV)

Reovirus

Vaccinia Virus

Others



By Therapeutic Area

Melanoma

Glioblastoma

Solid Tumors

Other Cancers

By End-User

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic & Research Institutes

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





