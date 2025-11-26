Chijet Motor Announces Digital Asset Treasury Holdings Have Surpassed $400 Million

New York, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHIJET MOTOR COMPANY, INC. (NASDAQ: CJET) (“Chijet” or the “Company”), a global automotive technology enterprise, today announced that its digital asset treasury holdings have surpassed $400 million in value. The Company has acquired 100 million tokens as part of its strategic digital asset initiative announced earlier this month, with current holdings valued at over $400 million.

“Reaching $400 million in digital asset treasury value represents an important milestone in our diversification strategy, ” said Ms. Melissa Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Chijet. “We remain committed to expanding our holdings in a disciplined manner as we build long-term shareholder value.”

Chijet’s digital asset strategy is designed to provide business diversification, treasury innovation, and participation in blockchain ecosystem growth. The Company intends to continue its strategic accumulation of digital assets in accordance with its capital allocation strategy and market conditions.

About CHIJET MOTOR COMPANY, INC.

The primary business of Chijet is the development, manufacture, sales, and service of traditional fuel vehicles and new energy vehicles. State-of-the-art manufacturing systems and stable supply chain management enable the Company to provide consumers with products of high performance at reasonable prices. In addition to its large modern vehicle production base in Jilin, China, a factory in Yantai, China will be dedicated to new energy vehicles production upon completion of its construction. Chijet has a management team of industry veterans with decades of experience in engineering and design, management, financing, industrial production, and financial management. For additional information about Chijet, please visit www.chijetmotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, formulated in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, reflecting the Company’s projections about its future financial and operational performance, employ terms like “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “target,” “aim,” “predict,” “outlook,” “seek,” “goal,” “objective,” “assume,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “positioned,” “forecast,” “likely,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately,” and similar expressions to convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, assumptions, and projections, involving judgments about future economic conditions, competitive landscapes, market dynamics, and business decisions, many of which are inherently challenging to predict accurately and are largely beyond the Company's control. Additionally, these statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other variables that could significantly diverge the Company’s actual results from those depicted in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, varying economic conditions, competitive pressures, and regulatory changes. Because of these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com