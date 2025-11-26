OwlTing Authorizes $10 Million Share Repurchase Program Amid Significant Payment Technology Advancements

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLS) (the "Company" or “OwlTing”), a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to USD $10 million of the Company’s Class A common stock.

The repurchase program, effective for nine (9) months, reflects the Board’s view that OwlTing’s current market valuation does not fully reflect the Company’s fundamental strengths, expanding global footprint, or the near-term catalysts emerging from its payment technology pipeline.

“We believe our stock is materially undervalued relative to our progress and upcoming catalysts,” said Darren Wang, Founder and CEO at OwlTing Group. “As we enter the most active product release cycle in the Company’s history, this buyback program underscores our conviction in the long-term value we are building. OwlTing is approaching a major inflection point across payments, stablecoin infrastructure, and AI-driven settlement automation.”

Strategic Roadmap: A Convergence of Payments, Stablecoins, and AI

OwlTing is preparing to launch a series of transformative technologies that unify traditional financial rails, stablecoin settlement, and autonomous AI-driven payment models. These initiatives position the Company to serve as a critical infrastructure layer for businesses adopting digital currency and cross-border settlement solutions.

Anticipated key milestones include:

Integration with a Major Global Card Network

Now completing technical validation to enable seamless digital currency settlement through globally recognized credit or debit card rails, bringing digital assets directly into mainstream financial infrastructure.

Implementing new settlement pathways using a leading regulated U.S. Dollar stablecoin to support programmable enterprise payments and cross-chain liquidity.

Accelerating the deployment of x402, the Company’s proprietary AI settlement engine, alongside emerging industry protocols championed by a prominent U.S.-based institution, enabling agent-based, automated commercial transactions.





Share Repurchase Program Details

Under the authorization, OwlTing may repurchase shares from time to time through a variety of methods, including open-market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, or other permissible avenues, in accordance with applicable securities laws and Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Company is not obligated to repurchase any specific number of shares, and the program may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time based on market conditions, corporate needs, or other factors deemed relevant by the Company.

About OBOOK Holdings Inc. (OwlTing Group)

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OWLS) is a blockchain technology company operating as the OwlTing Group. The Company was founded and is headquartered in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2025, according to CB Insights’ Stablecoin Market Map, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players in the “Enterprise & B2B” category. The Company’s mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding stablecoin economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en .

