SciSparc to Acquire Treasury of Patents for Innovative Medical Endoscopy Systems

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC) (“Company” or “SciSparc”), a company engaged in clinical-stage pharmaceutical developments through its majority-owned subsidiary NeuroThera Labs Inc., today announced the signing of a binding term sheet to acquire a treasury of patents, trademarks and intellectual property rights for innovative endoscopic systems and medical cameras, including the MUSE™ system, from Xylo Technologies Ltd. ("Xylo”).

The MUSE™ system is a single-use, innovative endoscopic device designed for transoral fundoplication, a minimally invasive procedure to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease (“GERD”).

Building on Xylo 's successful commercialization in Greater China through licensing and distribution agreement with a Shanghai-based medical instruments company in 2019, of which Xylo received $3 million up front, SciSparc seeks to replicate this proven model across high-growth territories, such as North America, Europe and Latin America, by pursuing similar exclusive partnerships with leading regional distributors to accelerate global commercialization and unlock substantial revenue streams.

Under the terms of the binding term sheet, SciSparc will acquire the complete portfolio of patents, trademarks, know-how, and related intellectual property rights, mainly associated with the MUSE™ system, from Xylo. Subject to negotiating and signing definitive agreements for the acquisition, in consideration for these acquired assets, SciSparc shall issue to Xylo, upon the closing of definitive agreements (the “Closing”), an amount of ordinary shares of the Company, which shall represent as of the Closing date, 19.99% of the issued and outstanding share capital of SciSparc (the “Issued Shares”). SciSparc may elect at its sole discretion to issue, in lieu (in whole or in part) of the Issued Shares, pre-funded warrants to purchase ordinary shares.

According to a May 2025 market research report by MarkNtel Advisors, the global GERD device market was valued at approximately $2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $3.03 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.24% from 2025 to 2030.

About SciSparc Ltd. (Nasdaq: SPRC):

The Company, through its majority-owned subsidiary NeuroThera Labs Inc., engages in clinical-stage pharmaceutical developments. SciSparc’s focus is on creating and enhancing a portfolio of technologies and assets based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals. With this focus, the Company, together with its majority-owned subsidiary NeuroThera Labs Inc., are currently engaged in the following drug development programs based on THC and/or non-psychoactive CBD: SCI-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and agitation; and SCI- 210 for the treatment of ASD and status epilepticus. The Company, through NeuroThera Labs Inc., also owns a controlling interest in a subsidiary whose business focuses on the sale of hemp seed oil-based products on the Amazon.com Marketplace.

