Servus Credit Union welcomes economist Charles St-Arnaud as Chief Economist

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servus Credit Union Ltd. (Servus) today announced that economist Charles St-Arnaud will be joining the organization on Dec. 1 as Chief Economist, bringing an established economist function into Servus and strengthening its ability to deliver clear, data-driven insight for members and Albertans.

Charles previously served as Chief Economist at Alberta Central. Following recent organizational changes there, he will continue his work as Chief Economist at Servus.

"Our members are navigating a complex and rapidly changing economic environment," said Ian Burns, President & CEO, Servus Credit Union. "By bringing the Chief Economist function into our organization, we are strengthening our ability to help individuals and businesses in Alberta and beyond to make sense of key economic drivers and make informed financial decisions."

"With the power of the trusted Servus brand combined with the deep insight of a Chief Economist, Servus is poised to be a leading financial voice," he added.

As a leading national economic expert, as Chief Economist, Charles will be a highly visible brand ambassador for Servus, providing analysis and perspectives on Alberta, Canadian and global economic trends and leading the development of economic commentary and thought leadership.

Charles is an experienced economist with more than two decades of work in both the public and private sectors, in Canada and internationally. He has held senior roles in central banking, government and global financial institutions, and is a frequent commentator on economic issues in national and regional media.

"Our goal is to translate complex economic trends into practical insights that help Albertans and Canadians feel more confident about their financial decisions," said Charles St-Arnaud. "I am excited to be joining Servus and to continue contributing to economic conversations in Alberta and across Canada."

About Servus

Servus Credit Union provides full-circle financial services to more than 600,000 Albertans. Unlike the banks, Servus pays its members for belonging through Profit Share® Rewards cash which returns millions of dollars of profits directly to members annually.

As Canada's largest credit union, with branches in more than 80 communities and 24/7 online, mobile and telephone support services, as well as access to thousands of no-fee ATMs, Servus makes banking secure and easy. Having served Albertans for nearly 100 years, with an emphasis on providing friendly service and personalized advice, Servus helps its members feel good about their money.

For more information, call 1.877.378.8728 or visit servus.ca.

Media Contact

media@servus.ca

825.402.0740