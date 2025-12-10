Servus Credit Union rewards members with $83 million through annual Profit Share® program

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move unlike other financial institutions, Servus Credit Union Ltd. (Servus) announced today it is sharing $83 million in profits with its members across Alberta. Through its annual Profit Share® program which began in 2009, Servus has returned more than $943 million to Albertans through cash and dividends, reflecting the long-term strength of the credit union and its commitment to delivering member value.

“Our credit union delivered strong performance and achieved important milestones in 2025, which enabled this sizeable payout,” says Ian Burns, President and CEO of Servus Credit Union. “Returning cash to members is especially important at a time when many Albertans are navigating economic pressures. This payout demonstrates the tangible value members receive by banking with Canada’s largest credit union.”

What’s so unique about this program is that it rewards members directly with cash they can use as they wish, with no strings attached. Members may also receive dividends on common and investment shares. The more a member uses Servus for their banking, borrowing or investing needs, the greater their potential rewards.

“Profit sharing is one of the most recognizable and valuable benefits of the Servus member experience,” Burns adds. “It reflects our commitment to rewarding the people and businesses that choose to bank with Servus and to supporting member financial well-being in moments when every dollar makes a difference.”

Of the $83 million shared this year, $34 million was paid to members in Profit Share® Rewards cash, $35 million was paid in common share dividends and $14 million was paid in investment share dividends.

This year also marked a significant milestone as former connectFirst Credit Union members received Profit Share® Rewards cash for the first time since the historic merger with Servus closed in 2024.

The Servus Big Share™ Contest returns for 2026

In addition to annual profit sharing, Servus members also benefit from the Servus Big Share™ Contest. Since 2019, the contest has rewarded one Servus member with $1 million each year. Members earn entries by saving money with Servus during the contest period. The Servus Big Share™ Contest returns early next year.

